Ohio State football 2023 game-by-game schedule predictions by Buckeyes Wire staff

It’s time for the Ohio State football program to make another run at some of the most lofty goals in all of the sport. The hopeful destination is the same every year; a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

The schedule is tough however with road games at Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Michigan, as well as a home contest against Penn State. The Buckeyes may be favored in most, if not all of those games, but it won’t be easy. Might the Buckeyes fall to one of those four teams, or will they take care of business and run the gauntlet unblemished? Will any other team sneak up and take a bite out of the hopes and dreams of the players and coaches this season?

We asked members of the Buckeyes Wire staff to provide a prediction for every game on the 2023 schedule, and you might be somewhat surprised by some of what they said.

Here’s a look at what four members of our staff believe will happen with every game on the docket this fall.

Saturday, Sept. 2, at Indiana Hoosiers

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

It may be a road game, but Ohio State has too much talent and depth for an Indiana team that hasn’t been very good at the game of college football the last couple of years. OSU wins a ho-um affair in Game 1.

Score: Ohio State 35, Indiana 17

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

A new quarterback under center is nothing new for Ohio State. I’m more concerned to see how the offensive line gels. Should be an easy test to open the season.

Score: Ohio State 52, Indiana 17

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Ohio State is going to be looking to break in a new quarterback and Ryan Day will use this opportunity to keep their foot on the pedal. Ohio State should smash Indiana

Score: Ohio State 49, Indiana 14

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

The Hoosiers shouldn’t give the Buckeyes much of a battle, but it will be an interesting game due to being the season opener. Ohio State blows out Indiana.

Score: Ohio State 52, Indiana 10

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

This is your prototypical payday game for the Penguins and Ohio State should have the second and third stringers in there early against an FCS in-state opponent.

Score: Ohio State 58, Youngstown State 10

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Everyone gets a little bit of playing time in a game that will be over by halftime.

Score: Ohio State 63, Youngstown State 13

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Youngstown State is an FCS team and this should be a good warm-up for Ohio State to empty the bench.

Score: Ohio State 49, Youngstown State 0

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

Back-to-back blowouts? Yes please. The bigger story here is if Jim Tressel shows up for the game with the connections to both. Personally, I hope so.

Score: Ohio State 52, Youngstown State 3

Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

It’s one last tune up game before the big one against the Irish the following week and another mismatch. Ohio State rolls at home.

Score: Ohio State 51, Western Kentucky 20

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

As long as the Buckeyes aren’t looking ahead to the matchup with Notre Dame, Ryan Day’s squad should be 3-0 heading into South Bend.

Score: Ohio State 54, Western Kentucky 17

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Western Kentucky has a fast and efficient offense so they should be able to move the ball, but I also expect this game to be a blowout.

Score: Ohio State 42, Western Kentucky 28

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

A three-peat of routs? The Buckeyes won’t get challenged this week and WKU will be Ohio State’s final tune-up before the schedule get’s a bit tougher.

Score: Ohio State 45, Western Kentucky 10

Saturday, Sept. 23, at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

It’ll be a dogfight in South Bend and Ohio State will be on the ropes but pull it out thanks to the defense in this one. Survive and advance to Big Ten play.

Score: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 29

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Notre Dame will be much improved in year two under Marcus Freeman. Add that with a night game in South Bend and this could get tense for Buckeye fans. Ultimately, I think Ohio State has too much firepower and a much-improved defense will win out.

Score: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 24

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

This is the first real test for Ohio State. We all saw how good Sam Hartman has been and Notre Dame is going to hang.

Score: Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 28

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

Covering both teams, I know a lot about how each program operates. The Irish finally have a quarterback, and return a very solid defense. The Buckeyes just are more talented and even on the road that will show, but in a very close contest.

Score: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 28

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

It’s been a house of horrors for Maryland in the ‘Shoe and that’ll continue for a team that lacks the depth and physicality still to knock off the big boys in the Big Ten.

Score: Ohio State 45, Maryland 27

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Maryland seems to play Ohio State tough in College Park. This game is in Columbus.

Score: Ohio State 45, Maryland 20

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Maryland is like an upgraded version of Western Kentucky. It has a fun offense but aren’t tough enough to make this a real game.

Score: Ohio State 49, Maryland 14

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

This should be a revenge game for the Buckeyes, as Maryland helped expose the defensive issues prior to the final two games. This year’s version won’t be pretty for the Terrapins.

Score: Ohio State 56, Maryland 17

Saturday, Oct. 14, at Purdue Boilermakers

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

Purdue has given Ohio State issues in the past, and going on the road can always spell uncertainty, but this Buckeye team is head and shoulders above a Boilermaker program in transition.

Score: Ohio State 37, Purdue 21

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

The last time Ohio State made a trip to West Lafayette the Buckeyes were upset. Not this year.

Score: Ohio State 52, Purdue 13

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Purdue lost its head coach and are in rebuild mode and Ohio State should have no issues.

Score: Ohio State 49, Purdue 14

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

A rebuilding program that has given the Buckeyes problems in the past, won’t be doing that this year. Ohio State wins, but it’s not as easy as we want as it looks ahead to next week a bit.

Score: Ohio State 38, Purdue 28

Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

The Nittany Lions have the talent to give Ohio State everything it can handle, and it’ll be a nip and tuck affair. OSU gets the advantage of playing at home and pulls out a white-knuckler.

Score: Ohio State 31, Penn State 27

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

James Franklin may have the best team he’s ever had in Happy Valley. But the Buckeyes have the luxury of playing at home and have a pretty talented team as well.

Score: Ohio State 31, Penn State 27

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

This is the best Penn State team that I have seen in the past decade from top to bottom and this is its opportunity to beat the Buckeyes.

Score: Ohio State 28, Penn State 35

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

Although the Nittany Lions have a very talented roster, they just don’t beat the Buckeyes. Their losing streak continues, but not without a 4-quarter battle.

Score: Ohio State 35, Penn State 31

Saturday, Oct. 28, at Wisconsin Badgers

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

A very physical and emotionally draining game against Penn State will carryover to another Donnybrook and the Badgers will take advantage in a raucous atmosphere at Camp Randall, knocking off OSU in another tight one.

Score: Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 28

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Camp Randall is a tough place to play. The degree of difficulty gets raised with the game being at night. However, I don’t think Fickell will beat his alma mater in year one.

Score: Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 20

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Ohio State always has one weird game where they just demolish a legit opponent and I’m calling it here.

Score: Ohio State 56, Wisconsin 7

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

Luke Fickell will have this program humming, but it isn’t quite there yet. Ohio State beats the Badgers become legit conference contenders.

Score: Ohio State 48, Wisconsin 21

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

A weary Buckeye squad will have to go on the road again, but it’s a good thing it’s only Rutgers. OSU gets back into the win column against a Scarlet Knights’ team that will be wrestling above its weight class.

Score: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 20

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Pesky Rutgers just can never seem to get over the hump. After back-to-back weeks against national powers, the Buckeyes get a bit of a break.

Score: Ohio State 54, Rutgers 10

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Rutgers actually has a solid defense, but time will tell just how poor its offense is. I have a ton of faith that Ohio State will showcase its dominance once again.

Score: Ohio State 56, Rutgers 7

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

Sorry Greg, but the Buckeyes still owe you. The repayment continues in an Ohio State rout.

Score: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 3

Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

The Spartans have been blown out by Ohio State the last couple of years, and that’ll continue against a roster that has a lot of holes. The Buckeyes keep rolling on their way to a titanic clash at the end of the year.

Score: Ohio State 48, Michigan State 27

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Night game in the ‘Shoe does not bode well for Michigan State. The Buckeyes win big.

Score: Ohio State 45, Michigan State 17

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Ohio State is a good team and Michigan State is going to have another year where it regrets paying Mel Tucker.

Score: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 14

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

The Spartans are living off one season of relevance in the Mel Tucker experience. After watching the Spartans first game, this won’t be a fun ride for the Green and White.

Score: Ohio State 42, Michigan State 10

Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

P.J. Fleck will have a well-coached team enter Ohio Stadium and try to hang with a talented Buckeye roster, but there’s not enough weapons to wage a war against the colors of scarlet and gray.

Score: Ohio State 35, Minnesota 21

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

Ohio State can’t get caught looking ahead and P.J. Fleck lives for these kinds of moments. If the Buckeyes are more concerned about the wrong color “M” they could get in trouble.

Score: Ohio State 34, Minnesota 17

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

Minnesota has already shown this season that its offense lacks explosiveness and won’t be able to hang.

Score: Ohio State 49, Minnesota 14

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

The Gophers won’t be rowing any boats in Columbus. They go home with paddles between their legs.

Score: Ohio State 42, Minnesota 10

Saturday, Nov. 25, at Michigan Wolverines

The Predictions

Phil Harrison (Follow @PhilHarrisonBW):

Ohio State will have learned from the last couple of years in a revenge scenario. The defense won’t give up big plays, and this time, the more talented roster will prevail with an aggressive game plan that takes advantage of the skill positions.

Score: Ohio State 38, Michigan 35

Mark Russell (Follow @markrussell1975):

It feels like an eternity since Ohio State beat Michigan and fans are getting restless. Going to Ann Arbor against arguably Jim Harbaugh’s most talented team since becoming the head coach will be no easy task. It’s going to be a dogfight, but the Buckeyes pull it out in the end.

Score: Ohio State 31, Michigan 28

Josh Keatley (Follow @JoshKeatley16):

This is the year Ryan Day gets his swagger back and earns the big win.

Score: Ohio State 42, Michigan 35

Michael Chen (Follow Michael Chen):

The Wolverines are going to be the favorites entering the final regular season game of the year. Both teams will be undefeated, and the Big Ten is within reach. This one is tough for me to chose because my hatred for our rivals runs deep, but my mind tells me that they have one more year of misery for Ohio State. Screw it, I’m going with my heart, Buckeyes get back to their winning ways.

Score: Ohio State 38, Michigan 21

