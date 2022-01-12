Ohio State football 2022 way-too-early projected depth chart, offense

Ohio State football is now in full offseason mode after the win in the Rose Bowl. And with Georgia finally getting the Alabama monkey off its back on Monday night, the college football season is officially over. We’ve already started looking ahead to 2022, but that’s going to be even more of a focus from now until the fall.

One of the things we try to forecast throughout the offseason is what the OSU two-deep depth chart will look like. We take on the unenviable task of getting a shadow of what that might be right after the season ends, then revise things based on news of transfers, early NFL departures, and competition battles becoming more clear.

So, here’s our first take at what things might look like for Ohio State on the offensive side of the ball as a knee-jerk, pasta against the wall effort as we sit here in mid-January. There’s a lot of unknowns still this early on, so we’ll add and revise the two-deep when more becomes clear.

We’ll also follow up with the defense later in the week. So, off we go.

Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

C.J. Stroud

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Backup

Kyle McCord

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 210-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

This is a fairly easy call. Stroud was a Heisman finalist and slung the ball around better than almost anyone in college football. It’ll be interesting to see the development of another year and a new wide receiving depth chart, but it’s clearly Stroud’s job. With Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers transferring out of the program, Kyle McCord should be the clear backup as well.

Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

TreVeyon Henderson

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 210-pounds

Hometown: Hopewell, Virginia

Backup

Miyan Williams

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 5-feet, 8-inches, 227-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

This two-deep also seems pretty clear, though there is room for a guy like Evan Pryor to get into the mix, but there’s little doubt that TreVeyon Henderson will be the main cog in the running game. Much like what we saw this year, Miyan Williams will give spell him from time to time.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks back to Utah players after a reception during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 197-pounds

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Backup

Emeka Egbuka

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 203-pounds

Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington

Where things stand

There might be some considerations on which position Smith-Njigba plays, but the slot is where he does his best work. He has a starting spot nailed down and might make a run for the Biletnikoff. Behind him is another talented guy, Emeka Egbuka who might flash some of that upside when given more opportunities next season.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Ohio State Recruiting: Top 10 rated receiver commitments since 2000

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Julian Fleming

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Catawissa, Pennsylvania

Backup

Kamryn Babb

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 197-pounds

Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

Where things stand

We feel pretty good about Fleming taking the starting role based on what we saw in the Rose Bowl. At some point, he’s going to stay healthy and realize all the potential that his frame and speed provide. Behind that, there is going to be a competition. Babb has been snakebitten by injury, but our early call is for him to break into the two-deep.

Wide Receiver (X)

WATCH: Marvin Harrison Jr. gets Ohio State on the Rose Bowl scoreboard

Team Brutus wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Backup

Jayden Ballard

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 192-pounds

Hometown: Massillon, Ohio

Where things stand

We saw Marvin Harrison, Jr. breakout in the Rose Bowl and he has the tools and pedigree to continue to develop next season. It would be a surprise if he didn’t nail down this spot. Ballard was right behind him on the depth chart, and he’ll get the first crack to break into more playing time in 2022.

Tight End

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (16)with the catch during the fourth quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Cade Stover

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 255-pounds

Hometown: Mansfield, Ohio

Backup

Mitch Rossi

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 245-pounds

Hometown: Franklin, Tennessee

Where things stand

We saw Stover spend time at linebacker at the end of the year, but with Jeremy Ruckert off to the NFL, look for him to jump back to offense and try to nail down the starting spot. Rossi equated himself well and will also be in the mix as long as he decides to come back for one more year. We can’t overlook wildcard Gee Scott, Jr. who could be an explosive playmaker at the position if things begin to click after moving from the wide receiver position.

Center

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Luke Wypler

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 200-pounds

Hometown: Montvale, New Jersey

Backup

Jakob James

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 295-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

Wypler grabbed the starting spot at center as a freshman and would seem to have things locked up for a couple of more years. It will be interesting to see what new offensive line coach Justin Frye does with the personnel, but you don’t simply move a kid with that much youth and experience. James was listed as the backup throughout the year and will be a part of things again. However, others could push as many compete to impress the new guy calling the shots.

Left Guard

Matthew Jones goes through drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Harry Miller

Class in 2022: RS Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Buford, Georgia

Backup

Ben Christman

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 312-pounds

Hometown: Akron, Ohio

Where things stand

It’s tough to figure out where everything’s going to fit this coming year, but Harry Miller has to factor in somewhere after being mysteriously unavailable all season long until it was confirmed that he had been dealing with a lower leg injury. We’re peering into the crystal ball and moving him to one of the guard positions where he played in 2020 and looking for Ben Christman to be in the mix behind him.

Right Guard

Ohio State 5-star freshman OL Donovan Jackson loses his black stripe

Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.

Ohio State Football Training Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Matthew Jones

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 316-pounds

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Backup

Donovan Jackson

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 308-pounds

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Where things stand

This is where things get tricky. There’s a lot of experience on the line coming back, but many played out of position to try and get the best five on the field. Jones has played well at left guard, but look for the coaching staff to move him to the right side to get experience on the field. Jackson is an extremely talented kid that will push for a starting spot, so this could — and probably will — all change.

Left Tackle

Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson has article published - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Paris Johnson, Jr.

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Enokk Vimahi

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 298-pounds

Hometown: Kahuku, Hawaii

Where things stand

Again, we’re going with a knee-jerk gut call here. Paris Johnson, Jr. will likely land a starting spot somewhere on the line, and left tackle was his natural position coming out of high school. He’s been used in other roles so far, but with Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford both headed to the NFL, look for him to move to left tackle. Vimahi was listed as the backup this past season and will be a part of the competition for time there again most likely. Again, all depending on what Justin Frye does with the talent he has with a new eye towards everything.

Right Tackle

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Dawand Jones

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 8-inches, 360-pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Backup

Josh Fryar

Class in 2022: RS Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 3015-pounds

Hometown: Beech Grove, Indiana

Where things stand

We’re still waiting for Dawand Jones to decide whether he’s coming back to Ohio State for another season, but he could use one more year of seasoning for the NFL types, so we’re making the call that he returns. If so, you can pencil him in as the starter here. Josh Fryar made a push and won the backup job last season and has a good shot at doing the same in 2022.

