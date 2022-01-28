Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class members receive final rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Harrison
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

We are nearly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle for college football, and that means Ohio State’s class individuals received their final rankings across the major recruiting services out there. If you follow the trajectory of these types of things, then you know how drastically things can change from the time prospects get their first ranking to where it all lands at the end.

It was no different this year. OSU saw some of its commitments experience a significant rise up the rankings (QB Devin Brown and safety Kye Stokes as examples), while others slipped a wee bit.

As you’ll see, there is often some pretty significant differing of rankings between the recruiting services because this whole thing is nowhere near an exact science and opinions often rule the day.

That being said, here is a list of all of the Ohio State commitments for the 2022 class and what their final, individual recruiting rankings were across 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, and On3.

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

*****

10

2

2

Rivals

*****

18

1

2

ESPN

*****

16

2

2

On3

*****

14

2

2

Sonny Styles, Safety/Athlete

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

*****

26

2

3

Rivals

*****

11

2

1

ESPN

*****

14

2

1

On3

*****

4

1

1

Devin Brown, Quarterback

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

42

6

1

Rivals

****

36

4

1

ESPN

****

80

4

1

On3

*****

1

1

1

Kenyetta Jackson, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

97

9

13

Rivals

****

37

3

6

ESPN

****

67

7

12

On3

*****

23

4

5

Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

77

13

3

Rivals

****

89

15

3

ESPN

****

86

9

2

On3

****

93

27

5

Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

87

14

2

Rivals

****

96

18

2

ESPN

****

147

20

2

On3

****

137

22

2

Gabe Powers, Linebacker

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

112

10

6

Rivals

****

128

10

8

ESPN

****

106

10

5

On3

****

161

15

6

Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

35

6

4

Rivals

****

117

7

5

ESPN

****

217

19

7

On3

****

205

13

7

Omari Obar, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

72

8

13

Rivals

****

115

14

17

ESPN

****

25

4

6

On3

****

140

18

29

Caden Curry, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

140

13

3

Rivals

****

75

9

3

ESPN

****

187

17

5

On3

****

184

25

5

Hero Kanu, Defensive Lineman

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

117

16

10

Rivals

****

167

12

10

ESPN

****

108

10

6

On3

****

191

25

10

Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

131

21

2

Rivals

****

N/A

35

46

ESPN

****

98

14

19

On3

****

256

39

47

Kojo Antwi, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

146

25

14

Rivals

****

189

28

18

ESPN

****

177

23

16

On3

****

N/A

59

33

Caron Hinzman, Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

185

9

3

Rivals

****

179

1

3

ESPN

****

191

5

2

On3

****

150

11

3

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

N/A

28

11

Rivals

****

164

16

9

ESPN

****

221

28

8

On3

****

N/A

38

12

George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

165

15

2

Rivals

****

N/A

30

2

ESPN

****

N/A

37

2

On3

****

279

22

1

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

223

19

7

Rivals

****

243

16

7

ESPN

****

N/A

27

12

On3

****

N/A

21

10

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

N/A

43

65

Rivals

****

183

17

4

ESPN

***

N/A

65

91

On3

***

N/A

48

58

Kye Stokes, Athlete

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

N/A

24

40

Rivals

****

244

18

32

ESPN

****

N/A

33

56

On3

****

293

29

37

Bennett Christian, Tight End

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

****

237

7

23

Rivals

***

N/A

33

60

ESPN

***

N/A

15

55

On3

***

293

34

47

Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Service

Star Rating

National Ranking

Position Ranking

State Ranking

247Sports

***

N/A

43

21

Rivals

***

N/A

35

16

ESPN

***

N/A

147

48

On3

***

N/A

84

36

[listicle id=72757]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Recommended Stories