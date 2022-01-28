Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class members receive final rankings
We are nearly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle for college football, and that means Ohio State’s class individuals received their final rankings across the major recruiting services out there. If you follow the trajectory of these types of things, then you know how drastically things can change from the time prospects get their first ranking to where it all lands at the end.
It was no different this year. OSU saw some of its commitments experience a significant rise up the rankings (QB Devin Brown and safety Kye Stokes as examples), while others slipped a wee bit.
As you’ll see, there is often some pretty significant differing of rankings between the recruiting services because this whole thing is nowhere near an exact science and opinions often rule the day.
That being said, here is a list of all of the Ohio State commitments for the 2022 class and what their final, individual recruiting rankings were across 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, and On3.
C.J. Hicks, Linebacker
100% Committed to @OhioStateFB #BIA #GoBucks #H2 #LLL❤️⭕️🌰 pic.twitter.com/hot7XnQQY1
— CJ “KING” Hicks (@imcjhicks) May 1, 2020
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
*****
10
2
2
Rivals
*****
18
1
2
ESPN
*****
16
2
2
On3
*****
14
2
2
Sonny Styles, Safety/Athlete
H O M E. #COMMITTED🌰 pic.twitter.com/xa3fujBa3q
— Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) November 13, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
*****
26
2
3
Rivals
*****
11
2
1
ESPN
*****
14
2
1
On3
*****
4
1
1
Devin Brown, Quarterback
Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks! 🌰 @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/d45jftZPtC
— Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) December 1, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
42
6
1
Rivals
****
36
4
1
ESPN
****
80
4
1
On3
*****
1
1
1
Kenyetta Jackson, Edge Rusher
COLUMBUS I'M COMING HOME🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/TOvlzb2lNa
— Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@kjacksonjr_) October 19, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
97
9
13
Rivals
****
37
3
6
ESPN
****
67
7
12
On3
*****
23
4
5
Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver
Committed📍 pic.twitter.com/SF8oczJtqN
— Kaleb Brown (@kaleb_Brown1) April 9, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
77
13
3
Rivals
****
89
15
3
ESPN
****
86
9
2
On3
****
93
27
5
Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver
1000% committed let’s get to work!!!⭕️⭕️ #zone6 @GarretsonRick @HIT4ATHLETES pic.twitter.com/feXJFFrBC9
— Kyion Grayes II (@KyiongrayesII) February 28, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
87
14
2
Rivals
****
96
18
2
ESPN
****
147
20
2
On3
****
137
22
2
Gabe Powers, Linebacker
All glory to God🙏🏼 @BuckeyeEdits15 pic.twitter.com/QnxK5QztiJ
— Gabe_powers21 (@GabePowers21) August 1, 2020
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
112
10
6
Rivals
****
128
10
8
ESPN
****
106
10
5
On3
****
161
15
6
Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle
My family and I have done a lot of thinking and we decided to end my recruiting process and I have decided to commit to The Ohio State University.@OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachCookOL @CoachTomBolden @CoachDanBolden and the whole #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks. Oh yea and O-H. . . pic.twitter.com/qRam11PLXG
— Tegra “Masta T” Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) April 23, 2020
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
35
6
4
Rivals
****
117
7
5
ESPN
****
217
19
7
On3
****
205
13
7
Omari Obar, Edge Rusher
Ohio State has landed the commitment of coveted defensive end Omari Abor (@BigSmooth___) https://t.co/w4uQ3WvBuw
— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 2, 2022
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
72
8
13
Rivals
****
115
14
17
ESPN
****
25
4
6
On3
****
140
18
29
Caden Curry, Edge Rusher
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ defensive linemam @CadenCurry14 has committed to THE Ohio State Buckeyes.
Curry is locked in with @OhioStateFB. 🌰@Bucknuts247 | @CBSSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/fGz4JpNDrF
— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 14, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
140
13
3
Rivals
****
75
9
3
ESPN
****
187
17
5
On3
****
184
25
5
Hero Kanu, Defensive Lineman
Show me some love buckeye family ❤@PPIRecruits @CoachRouz @evanpierce22 @SMCHS_Football @SMCHSEagles @AABonNBC @NBCSports
📸 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/I9ZcTK24Z0
— Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) January 8, 2022
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
117
16
10
Rivals
****
167
12
10
ESPN
****
108
10
6
On3
****
191
25
10
Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver
COMMITTED #GodsPlan #Zone6️⃣🌰 pic.twitter.com/GNYsjzCvB1
— Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) November 24, 2020
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
131
21
2
Rivals
****
N/A
35
46
ESPN
****
98
14
19
On3
****
256
39
47
Kojo Antwi, Wide Receiver
Committed. #Zone6 pic.twitter.com/rerDqQeXc8
— Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) July 5, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
146
25
14
Rivals
****
189
28
18
ESPN
****
177
23
16
On3
****
N/A
59
33
Caron Hinzman, Offensive Lineman
Let’s Go!!!!! @sullyweiss pic.twitter.com/ZGSPNnSjWZ
— Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) January 4, 2022
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
185
9
3
Rivals
****
179
1
3
ESPN
****
191
5
2
On3
****
150
11
3
Jyaire Brown, Cornerback
#AGTG COMMITTED!! #GoBuckeyes ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/nnAk9tBSP4
— Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) April 23, 2020
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
N/A
28
11
Rivals
****
164
16
9
ESPN
****
221
28
8
On3
****
N/A
38
12
George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle
100% COMMITTED‼️ #GoBucks 🌰@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cjwgWxxKP2
— George Fitzpatrick (@georgefitz88) July 9, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
165
15
2
Rivals
****
N/A
30
2
ESPN
****
N/A
37
2
On3
****
279
22
1
Dallan Hayden, Running Back
BREAKING: 4 🌟 RB Dallan Hayden has just Committed to Ohio State!
The 5’11 195 RB from Memphis, TN chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Illinois, and Tennessee.
Ohio State continues to add to their #1 Ranked Class in the Nation (2022)@DCH__2 pic.twitter.com/Yzo7G32pud
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
223
19
7
Rivals
****
243
16
7
ESPN
****
N/A
27
12
On3
****
N/A
21
10
Ryan Turner, Cornerback
Committed! Let’s Get To Work!!🌰 pic.twitter.com/AFN4RNmG9X
— Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) May 5, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
N/A
43
65
Rivals
****
183
17
4
ESPN
***
N/A
65
91
On3
***
N/A
48
58
Kye Stokes, Athlete
1000% committed #gobucks!!!!! @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachMattBarnes @DB_CoachCoombs @CoachTonyAlford @BondEdits pic.twitter.com/deMUENTWQC
— Kye Stokes (@kye_stokes) May 2, 2021
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
N/A
24
40
Rivals
****
244
18
32
ESPN
****
N/A
33
56
On3
****
293
29
37
Bennett Christian, Tight End
C O M M I T T E D 🌰 edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/KwXQG45rRc
— Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) September 2, 2020
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
****
237
7
23
Rivals
***
N/A
33
60
ESPN
***
N/A
15
55
On3
***
293
34
47
Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle
Recruiting Service
Star Rating
National Ranking
Position Ranking
State Ranking
247Sports
***
N/A
43
21
Rivals
***
N/A
35
16
ESPN
***
N/A
147
48
On3
***
N/A
84
36
