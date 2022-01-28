Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class members receive final rankings

We are nearly at the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle for college football, and that means Ohio State’s class individuals received their final rankings across the major recruiting services out there. If you follow the trajectory of these types of things, then you know how drastically things can change from the time prospects get their first ranking to where it all lands at the end.

It was no different this year. OSU saw some of its commitments experience a significant rise up the rankings (QB Devin Brown and safety Kye Stokes as examples), while others slipped a wee bit.

As you’ll see, there is often some pretty significant differing of rankings between the recruiting services because this whole thing is nowhere near an exact science and opinions often rule the day.

That being said, here is a list of all of the Ohio State commitments for the 2022 class and what their final, individual recruiting rankings were across 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, and On3.

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports ***** 10 2 2 Rivals ***** 18 1 2 ESPN ***** 16 2 2 On3 ***** 14 2 2

Sonny Styles, Safety/Athlete

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports ***** 26 2 3 Rivals ***** 11 2 1 ESPN ***** 14 2 1 On3 ***** 4 1 1

Devin Brown, Quarterback

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 42 6 1 Rivals **** 36 4 1 ESPN **** 80 4 1 On3 ***** 1 1 1

Kenyetta Jackson, Edge Rusher

COLUMBUS I'M COMING HOME🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/TOvlzb2lNa — Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@kjacksonjr_) October 19, 2021

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 97 9 13 Rivals **** 37 3 6 ESPN **** 67 7 12 On3 ***** 23 4 5

Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 77 13 3 Rivals **** 89 15 3 ESPN **** 86 9 2 On3 **** 93 27 5

Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 87 14 2 Rivals **** 96 18 2 ESPN **** 147 20 2 On3 **** 137 22 2

Gabe Powers, Linebacker

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 112 10 6 Rivals **** 128 10 8 ESPN **** 106 10 5 On3 **** 161 15 6

Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle

My family and I have done a lot of thinking and we decided to end my recruiting process and I have decided to commit to The Ohio State University.@OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachCookOL @CoachTomBolden @CoachDanBolden and the whole #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks. Oh yea and O-H. . . pic.twitter.com/qRam11PLXG — Tegra “Masta T” Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) April 23, 2020

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 35 6 4 Rivals **** 117 7 5 ESPN **** 217 19 7 On3 **** 205 13 7

Omari Obar, Edge Rusher

Ohio State has landed the commitment of coveted defensive end Omari Abor (@BigSmooth___) https://t.co/w4uQ3WvBuw — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 2, 2022

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 72 8 13 Rivals **** 115 14 17 ESPN **** 25 4 6 On3 **** 140 18 29

Caden Curry, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 140 13 3 Rivals **** 75 9 3 ESPN **** 187 17 5 On3 **** 184 25 5

Hero Kanu, Defensive Lineman

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 117 16 10 Rivals **** 167 12 10 ESPN **** 108 10 6 On3 **** 191 25 10

Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 131 21 2 Rivals **** N/A 35 46 ESPN **** 98 14 19 On3 **** 256 39 47

Kojo Antwi, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 146 25 14 Rivals **** 189 28 18 ESPN **** 177 23 16 On3 **** N/A 59 33

Caron Hinzman, Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 185 9 3 Rivals **** 179 1 3 ESPN **** 191 5 2 On3 **** 150 11 3

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** N/A 28 11 Rivals **** 164 16 9 ESPN **** 221 28 8 On3 **** N/A 38 12

George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 165 15 2 Rivals **** N/A 30 2 ESPN **** N/A 37 2 On3 **** 279 22 1

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

BREAKING: 4 🌟 RB Dallan Hayden has just Committed to Ohio State! The 5’11 195 RB from Memphis, TN chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Illinois, and Tennessee. Ohio State continues to add to their #1 Ranked Class in the Nation (2022)@DCH__2 pic.twitter.com/Yzo7G32pud — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2021

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 223 19 7 Rivals **** 243 16 7 ESPN **** N/A 27 12 On3 **** N/A 21 10

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 43 65 Rivals **** 183 17 4 ESPN *** N/A 65 91 On3 *** N/A 48 58

Kye Stokes, Athlete

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 24 40 Rivals **** 244 18 32 ESPN **** N/A 33 56 On3 **** 293 29 37

Bennett Christian, Tight End

C O M M I T T E D 🌰 edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/KwXQG45rRc — Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) September 2, 2020

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 237 7 23 Rivals *** N/A 33 60 ESPN *** N/A 15 55 On3 *** 293 34 47

Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 43 21 Rivals *** N/A 35 16 ESPN *** N/A 147 48 On3 *** N/A 84 36

