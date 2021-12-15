Ohio State football 2022 recruiting class signing day tracker

Wednesday, December 15, marks the official start of the early signing period and we are here to inform you each time a young man that plays the game of American football inks his name and becomes a part of the Buckeye brotherhood.

Ohio State is expected to bring in another top-five or top-ten national recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. It’ll be fast and furious with somewhere between 20 to 23 high school prep players notifying head coach Ryan Day and staff that they are making good on their verbal commitments and trusting them to be the next step in their football careers on the banks of the Olentangy.

So, check back often, and as we get word that each member of the class we expect to sign is in, we’ll inform you. As with any signing day, we’ll stay on top of any surprises as well.

Here’s where things stand so far when it comes to Ohio State and signing day 2022. We’ll update you throughout the day as things change.

Jayaire Brown, Cornerback

Measurables: 6 feet, 178-pounds

School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 CB, 155th overall

Kojo Antwi, Wide-Receiver

Measurables: 6 feet, 190-pounds

School/hometown: Lambert, Suwanee, GA

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 WR, 146th overall

Story continues

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

The next great Buckeye from the Sunshine State. ☀️@RyanTurner_20 is official ‼️#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/hIxKlPj13G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Measurables: 6 feet, 180-pounds

School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 36 CB, 338th overall

Kye Stokes, Defensive Back

Measurables: 6 feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds

School/hometown: Armwood, Seffner, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 17 ATH, 359th overall

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Measurables: 6 feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

School/hometown: Archbishop Alter, Dayton, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 LB, 12th overall

1

1