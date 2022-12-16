Ohio State football 2022 All-Americans

Despite a second-straight loss to Michigan, it was another eleven-win regular season for the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes are off to the College Football Playoff in Atlanta with a second lease on life, and here’s to hoping they shock the world and do something truly special.

The goals of winning a Big Ten title and beating the arch-rival Wolverines are out the door, but the ultimate prize of bringing home a national championship is still in the cards if Ohio State can find a way to beat Georgia and then either Michigan or TCU in Los Angeles in the big one. None of it would have been possible without its stars playing some pretty incredible football, and there were several Buckeyes that earned All-American honors from various publications and media outlets in 2022.

In case you haven’t followed the parade of news, we’ve got a roundup for you here after all the dust has settled. Here’s a look at the six Ohio State football players that were named All-Americans in 2022.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) goes up for the ball as Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) defends during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

First Team All-American Honors

Walter Camp Foundation

Associated Press

CBS Sports

The Athletic

Football Writers Association of America

Sporting News

American Football Coaches Association

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

First Team All-American Honors

Walter Camp Foundation

The Athletic

Football Writers Association of America

American Football Coaches Association

Second Team

Associated Press

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Second Team All-American Honors

Walter Camp Foundation

CBS Sports

Football Writers Association of America

Associated Press

Sporting News

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) hugs quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) following an interception late in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Second Team All-American Honors

Walter Camp Foundation

CBS Sports

American Football Coaches Association

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates his team’s victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

First Team All-American Honors

CBS Sports

Second Team

Associated Press

Sporting News

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Second Team

Associated Press

