Ohio State flops in Cotton Bowl as Lou Holtz Again Trends on Social Media

Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read
22

Lou Holtz may be just a week shy of his 87th birthday but that doesn’t mean the legendary former head football coach at Notre Dame doesn’t still see the game well.

Holtz made comments about Ohio State not being physical enough during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show the day before Notre Dame battled the Buckeyes this past September. Notre Dame didn’t ultimately win the game but that doesn’t mean what Holtz said wasn’t true.

Holtz mentioned that Ohio State had a bunch of wins under Ryan Day but that the common theme in each of their losses under their head coach was being out-physicaled.

That was again the case in Friday night’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl as the Buckeyes fell to Missouri, 14-3.

Ohio State’s defense played well but the biggest difference in the game came with physicality late. Ohio State was able to run for just 97 yards all night. Meanwhile, Missouri gained 94 yards on 17 rush attempts in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line.

Out-physicaled in money time again.

Oh, and social media had a field (Ryan) Day on the Buckeyes head coach while referencing Lou Holtz. Check out some of the best below.

