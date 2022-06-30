Ohio State flips Texas Tech commit to add another four-star cornerback

The Ohio State football team added yet another four-star prospect to its 2023 class. This time, the Buckeyes were able to flip cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt who had been committed to Texas Tech since November of 2021.

Simpson-Hunt is the No. 22 ranked corner in the current recruiting cycle and the No. 173 overall according to 247Sports composite rankings. The highly rated defensive back decommitted from the Red Raiders on June 24 and it didn’t take him long to find a new home in Columbus.

Adding Simpson-Hunt puts Ohio State back in the top spot in the recruiting rankings. Notre Dame had passed the Buckeyes, but OSU edged ahead once again with Simpson-Hunt’s commitment.

This is the third cornerback to commit to the Buckeyes 2023 class joining Dijon Johnson and Kayin Lee. Ohio State hopes to add at least one more DB in either Jermaine Mathews or Daniel Harris, both of whom plan to announce their commitment on Friday, July 1.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.