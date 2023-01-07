Ohio State with five players listed in ESPN’s top 100 college football players of 2023

Year in and year out, the Ohio State football program seems to have some of the best players in college football, In fact, we are now going on four-straight years that the Buckeyes have had a Heisman finalist in New York.

And while that doesn’t point to depth of talent on the roster, the fact that the Buckeyes churn out NFL players on the widget assembly line does. Make any list of top players in the game, and you are sure to find a little scarlet and gray hue to the rankings.

Such is the case with ESPN’s latest look at the top 100 college football players of 2022 (subscription required). We’re pretty sure you know a guy like C.J. Stroud is high atop this type of list, but the Buckeyes have four other players that made the rankings from the “worldwide leader” as well.

Here are the five players and what ESPN says about each as we count down to the lowest ranked up to the highest.

Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) returns the interception for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking in the Top 100

No. 71

What ESPN Says

“Eichenberg probably didn’t get the attention nationally that he deserved after this season. The Buckeyes defense is still trying to work things out with a new defensive coordinator, but Eichenberg was a bright spot all season. He led the team with 120 total tackles, almost double the next highest tackler, Steele Chambers, who had 77 tackles. Eichenberg had 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries this season. He was all over the field and seemed to be in on almost every play defensively.”

Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) makes a touchdown catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten (6) in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ranking in the Top 100

No. 32

What ESPN Says

“Egbuka was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, awarded to the country’s most versatile player, and garnered second-team All-Big Ten honors for Ohio State. He caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. Egbuka recorded six 100-yard receiving games this season for the Buckeyes, including three straight 100-yard games from Sept. 10-24. His season-high of 143 yards came in a 49-20 win at Michigan State on Oct. 8.”

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. pens heartfelt letter

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking in the Top 100

No. 32

What ESPN Says

“Johnson, a consensus first-team All-American, Lombardi Award finalist and Outland Trophy semifinalist, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors this season as he moved back to left tackle. He helped the Ohio State offense average 492.7 total yards and 44.5 points a game. The Buckeyes churned out 198.5 rushing yards — third in the Big Ten — as Miyan Williams ran for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns (third in Big Ten). He’s 14th overall on Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board.”

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

Ohio State Twitter reacts to C.J. Stroud to Harrison Jr TD vs. Indiana

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking in the Top 100

No. 9

What ESPN Says

“Harrison, a unanimous All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist, won the Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year after sustaining his momentum from Ohio State’s win over Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game. Harrison picked up the slack for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was limited to three games due to injury, with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison recorded six 100-yard games, paced by 185 yards in a 44-31 victory at Penn State on Oct. 29.”

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Thank you C.J. Stroud

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after losing 42-41 to Georgia Bulldogs during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ranking in the Top 100

No. 3

What ESPN Says

“For the second straight year, Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the winner of the Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, helping his team average 492.7 yards and 44.5 points a game and reach the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,688 yards with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. Stroud tossed at least four touchdowns in six games in 2022, highlighted by a six-touchdown effort in a 49-20 victory at Michigan State on Oct. 8. He’s No. 7 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.’s Big Board.”

