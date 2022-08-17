Ohio State with five players in ESPN’s top 100 for 2022

Any list of best college football players in the country on almost any given year is going to be littered with Ohio State players, but the number and spot in that ranking are going to vary by season.

ESPN just publishes such a list and it’s unlikely a spoiler to let you know that the Buckeyes are once again well represented, not only with the number of players but where some of those dynamic, American football athletes are in the ranking.

The ESPN staff identified five OSU players among the top 100 for this season with a little blurb about each one. Here are all five Buckeyes, where they rank, and what the “worldwide leader” says about each.

No. 88 - Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9)celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN says

“Harrison had 33 tackles (22 solo) with eight TFLs and three sacks for Ohio State during his junior year. With 33 games played and 14 starts, he’s the most experienced player on the defensive line for the Buckeyes. Harrison earned All-Big Ten second-team recognition last season.”

No. 36 - Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) warms up during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What ESPN says

“Johnson played all 13 games last season at right guard, but with left tackle Thayer Munford gone, Johnson is going to be the new starting tackle for the Buckeyes. He had a good season at a new position in 2021, and moving over to his natural position should pan out to another excellent season.”

No. 7 - TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver David Baker (4) for a 6-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

What ESPN says

“As a true freshman, Henderson ran for 1,272 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He was sixth in yards per rush among all FBS running backs and was No. 12 in yards after first contact. With a year of experience, Henderson should be even better this season.”

No. 4 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What ESPN says

“Smith-Njigba broke out last season, even with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave on the roster. Smith-Njigba led the team with 1,606 receiving yards and had nine receiving touchdowns. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is returning and Smith-Njigba is going to be one of his main targets.”

No. 3 - C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against Purdue Boilermakers during the 4th quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What ESPN says

“Stroud is the leader of what should be a high-powered offense at Ohio State. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season and coach Ryan Day says he has seen growth and maturity from his quarterback. If all goes as planned, Stroud very well could be back on the Heisman list once this season is over.”

