Ohio State fires softball head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly after 12 seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Kovach Schoenly will not be returning as Ohio State’s softball coach next season, the school announced Monday.

The decision comes after the Buckeyes completed a 31-20 campaign in 2024, ending in a first-round loss to Wisconsin at the Big Ten tournament on May 8. Kovach Schoenly spent 12 seasons at the helm and had one year remaining in her contract. Under her direction, Ohio State had a record of 367-226-1 and made five appearances in the NCAA tournament.

“On behalf of the department, I want to thank Kelly for her leadership of the program and for the positive impact, both on and off the field, on the many student-athletes who wore the Scarlet and Gray during her tenure,” Mike Penner, Executive Associate Director of Athletics said.

A search for the Buckeyes’ next head coach is already underway.

