Ohio State fires long time softball coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly

Ohio State has announced the firing of head softball coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly. Schoenly has led the softball program for the past 12 seasons.

The Buckeyes held a record of 31-20 for the 2024 season but it wasn’t good enough to make it to the NCAA postseason. OSU entered the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 6 seed but was upset in the opening round by the No. 11 seed Wisconsin Badgers.

Schoenly led Ohio State to 367 wins in her time at the helm, along with five NCAA regional appearances. She was 155-113-1 in Big Ten conference play. However, this was the second year in a row to miss the NCAA tournament which ultimately led to her dismissal as head coach.

Ohio State executive associate athletic director had kind words in an official statement from the athletic department. “On behalf of the department, I want to thank Kelly for her leadership of the program and for the positive impact, both on and off the field, on the many student-athletes who wore the Scarlet and Gray during her tenure.”

Ohio State will begin the search for the next head softball coach as Schoenly leaves the program as the second-winningest coach in program history.

