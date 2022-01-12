Ohio State finishes in top five of last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Ohio State football program has pretty much been a perennial top-five program over the last couple of decades, and with all of the games now complete for the 2021 season, it looks like it’s that case again when it comes to the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The last time the poll was released, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 7, but after the exhilarating win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, OSU moved up a couple of spots to finish the season at No. 5. So who finished ahead of Ohio State? You can probably guess the teams. Georgia finished No. 1, followed by Alabama (2), Michigan (3), and Cincinnati (4).

Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Baylor (6), Oklahoma State (7), Michigan State (8), Notre Dame (9), and Oklahoma (10).

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 14-1 1,550 (62) +2 2 Alabama 13-2 1,488 -1 3 Michigan 12-2 1,398 -1 4 Cincinnati 13-1 1,346 – 5 Ohio State 11-2 1,279 +2 6 Baylor 12-2 1,275 – 7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1,197 +2 8 Michigan State 11-2 1,066 +2 9 Notre Dame 11-2 1,028 -4 10 Oklahoma 11-2 994 +3 11 Ole Miss 10-3 909 -3 12 Utah 10-4 877 -1 13 Pittsburgh 11-3 742 -1 14 Wake Forest 11-3 609 +5 15 Kentucky 10-3 592 +5 16 Clemson 10-3 528 +6 17 Houston 12-2 510 +4 18 ULL 13-1 502 -1 19 NC State 9-3 453 -1 20 Arkansas 9-4 354 +4 21 Oregon 10-4 336 -6 22 BYU 10-3 284 -8 23 Iowa 10-4 276 -7 24 Utah State 11-3 142 +3 25 Texas A&M 8-4 133 -2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1