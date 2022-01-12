Ohio State finishes in top five of last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The Ohio State football program has pretty much been a perennial top-five program over the last couple of decades, and with all of the games now complete for the 2021 season, it looks like it’s that case again when it comes to the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The last time the poll was released, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 7, but after the exhilarating win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, OSU moved up a couple of spots to finish the season at No. 5. So who finished ahead of Ohio State? You can probably guess the teams. Georgia finished No. 1, followed by Alabama (2), Michigan (3), and Cincinnati (4).
Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Baylor (6), Oklahoma State (7), Michigan State (8), Notre Dame (9), and Oklahoma (10).
NEXT … Final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
14-1
1,550 (62)
+2
2
Alabama
13-2
1,488
-1
3
Michigan
12-2
1,398
-1
4
Cincinnati
13-1
1,346
–
5
Ohio State
11-2
1,279
+2
6
Baylor
12-2
1,275
–
7
Oklahoma State
12-2
1,197
+2
8
Michigan State
11-2
1,066
+2
9
Notre Dame
11-2
1,028
-4
10
Oklahoma
11-2
994
+3
11
Ole Miss
10-3
909
-3
12
Utah
10-4
877
-1
13
Pittsburgh
11-3
742
-1
14
Wake Forest
11-3
609
+5
15
Kentucky
10-3
592
+5
16
Clemson
10-3
528
+6
17
Houston
12-2
510
+4
18
ULL
13-1
502
-1
19
NC State
9-3
453
-1
20
Arkansas
9-4
354
+4
21
Oregon
10-4
336
-6
22
BYU
10-3
284
-8
23
Iowa
10-4
276
-7
24
Utah State
11-3
142
+3
25
Texas A&M
8-4
133
-2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 25: Texas-San Antonio
Others receiving votes:
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1