Ohio State finishes in top five of last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Ohio State football program has pretty much been a perennial top-five program over the last couple of decades, and with all of the games now complete for the 2021 season, it looks like it’s that case again when it comes to the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The last time the poll was released, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 7, but after the exhilarating win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, OSU moved up a couple of spots to finish the season at No. 5. So who finished ahead of Ohio State? You can probably guess the teams. Georgia finished No. 1, followed by Alabama (2), Michigan (3), and Cincinnati (4).

Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Baylor (6), Oklahoma State (7), Michigan State (8), Notre Dame (9), and Oklahoma (10).

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

14-1

1,550 (62)

+2

2

Alabama

13-2

1,488

-1

3

Michigan

12-2

1,398

-1

4

Cincinnati

13-1

1,346

5

Ohio State

11-2

1,279

+2

6

Baylor

12-2

1,275

7

Oklahoma State

12-2

1,197

+2

8

Michigan State

11-2

1,066

+2

9

Notre Dame

11-2

1,028

-4

10

Oklahoma

11-2

994

+3

11

Ole Miss

10-3

909

-3

12

Utah

10-4

877

-1

13

Pittsburgh

11-3

742

-1

14

Wake Forest

11-3

609

+5

15

Kentucky

10-3

592

+5

16

Clemson

10-3

528

+6

17

Houston

12-2

510

+4

18

ULL

13-1

502

-1

19

NC State

9-3

453

-1

20

Arkansas

9-4

354

+4

21

Oregon

10-4

336

-6

22

BYU

10-3

284

-8

23

Iowa

10-4

276

-7

24

Utah State

11-3

142

+3

25

Texas A&M

8-4

133

-2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1

