Ohio State finally makes move in ESPN College Football Power rankings after Week 6

It took a few weeks of Ohio State football looking fantastic and Alabama and Georgia looking far from it, but the Buckeyes have finally moved up in ESPN’s weekly college football power rankings.

OSU dispatched of Michigan State handily, 49-20, in a game that could have gotten even more out of hand if not for a pull-back and mindset of mercy down the stretch and had plenty of offensive fireworks. C.J. Stroud became the first Big Ten quarterback to throw for six touchdown passes in a game on three separate occasions, and Marvin Harrison Jr became the first Ohio State player to catch three touchdown passes on three separate instances.

There were interesting games throughout the country, but we didn’t see the big upset in Week 6 to really turn things on their ear. What we did witness is Alabama struggling again, Georgia bouncing back a bit after two subpar performances in a row, Michigan finally extending things late against Indiana, and much more.

With all that was observed and all that was, here’s how ESPN laid out its power rankings after Week 6, with movement at the top.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2)

IrishCast Twitter account says Notre Dame should "bully" Ohio State

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last Week

Won vs. BYU (28-20)

Up Next

vs. Stanford

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0)

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Assistant equipment manager Mike Marangelli works on the helmet of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers offensive lineman Isaac Owusu-Appiah (71) during the pre-game warm-up at UB Stadium. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were preparing to take on the Buffalo Bulls. Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at UL-Monroe (28-21)

Up Next

vs. Old Dominion

Baylor Bears (3-2)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at West Virginia

Texas Longhorns (3-2)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Oklahoma (49-0)

Up Next

vs. Iowa State

Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)

Oct 3, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet during the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. USF (28-24)

Up Next

IDLE

Utah Utes (4-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at UCLA (42-32)

Up Next

vs. USC

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1)

Nov. 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. TCU (49-0)

Up Next

at Oklahoma

Syracuse Orange (5-0)

Sep 16, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; General view of a Syracuse Orange helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at the Carrier Dome. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

vs. NC State

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1)

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Iowa State (10-9)

Up Next

IDLE

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1)

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Arkansas (40-17)

Up Next

at Kentucky

NC State Wolfpack (5-1)

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Florida State (19-17)

Up Next

at Syracuse

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Arizona (49-22)

Up Next

IDLE

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Army (45-10)

Up Next

IDLE

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Kansas (38-31)

Up Next

vs. Oklahoma State

UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Utah (42-32)

Up Next

IDLE

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

Up Next

at Michigan

Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Texas Tech (41-31)

Up Next

at TCU

Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Vanderbilt (52-28)

Up Next

vs. Auburn

Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at LSU (40-13)

Up Next

vs. Alabama

Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Indiana (31-10)

Up Next

vs. Penn State

USC Trojans (6-0)

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Washington State (30-14)

Up Next

at Utah

Clemson Tigers (6-0)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Boston College (31-3)

Up Next

at Florida State

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Texas A&M (24-20)

Up Next

at Tennessee

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Auburn (42-10)

Up Next

vs. Vanderbilt

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Last Week

Won at Michigan State (49-20)

Up Next

IDLE

