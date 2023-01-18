Ohio State finally gets a commitment from a transfer portal offensive lineman

The Ohio State Football search for a transfer portal offensive lineman to help fill three vacant spots had come up empty until today. Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler helped end the drought and has committed to the Buckeyes.

The six-foot-two-inch and 280-pound guard will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. This is a very interesting addition, as guard is the only position along the line with returning starters, Matthew Jones andDonovan Jackson.

Could one of them move inside and play center? That is a realistic possibility but we will find out much more when spring practice begins and reports of what the offensive line will look like come out. None of these three have the length teams are looking for at tackle, so it’s unlikely one of them moves to the outside of the line.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire