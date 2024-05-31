Ohio State finally gets some College Football 25 respect!

We have been diving deep into the conspiracy that EA Sports hates Ohio State recently, but EA Sports has finally released some gameplay footage of the upcoming College Football 25 and it looks like the Buckeyes have finally earned some respect.

As former Ohio State quarterback, Kirk Herbstreit, is narrating the new features of the game, and we can see star wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka, make a beautiful sideline catch much like he would in real life. It isn’t much, but after the trailer debacle which featured Lathan Ransom get annihilated by a Donovan Edwards stiff arm, this was the most we could hope for.

Ohio State finally gets a highlight leading up to the EA Sports College Football 25 release. Emeka Egbuka with a toe tap catch, looks very similar to what we saw him do in the spring game. pic.twitter.com/DtaLaUyMNK — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) May 31, 2024

