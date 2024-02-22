Ohio State finalizes 2024-25 men's basketball ticket prices. Here's how much they cost

Ticket prices to see the Ohio State men's basketball team during the 2024-25 season are going down.

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees have approved OSU men's basketball ticket prices for the 2025 fiscal year, while also setting price ranges for 2026 and 2027.

For the 2024-25 season, season ticket prices will start at $218, $37 less than season tickets cost for the 2023-24 season.

According to the Board of Trustees agenda for its Thursday meeting, the price reduction is recommended due to a "decline in season and individual game tickets over the past four years." Ohio State's price reduction will hope to "rebuild our season ticket base and shift the individual game sales trajectory."

Ohio State will offer six price zones for tickets based on three different categories of games: nonconference, conference and premier. This would allow the athletic department to make price decisions based on factors such as "team performance" and "projected demand."

The 2024-25 schedule has not been released.

Ohio State men's basketball ticket prices: 2024-25 season

Here are the set prices for Ohio State men's basketball games ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Game Category Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6 Student NonConference $28 $25 $20 $13 $11 $7 $9 Conference $46 $42 $29 $24 $16 $10 $9 Premier $57 $51 $39 $29 $22 $15 $9 Season Ticket (Public) $606 $542 $405 $307 $218 Season Ticket (Faculty/Staff) $561 $500 $376 $281 $215

How will Ohio State men's basketball ticket prices change in 2026, 2027?

Individual ticket prices will change again for men's basketball games in both the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

2026

Nonconference game individual tickets will be priced as low as $7 and up to $30 per ticket

Conference game individual tickets will be priced as low as $11 and up to $50 per ticket

Premier game individual tickets will be priced as low as $16 and up to $70 per ticket

Student tickets will be priced as low as $9 and up to $10 per ticket

2027

Nonconference game individual tickets will be priced as low as $7 and up to $40 per ticket

Conference game individual tickets will be priced as low as $12 and up to $60 per ticket

Premier game individual tickets will be priced as low as $17 and up to $80 per ticket

Student tickets will be priced as low as $9 and up to $11 per ticket

