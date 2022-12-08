Ohio State a finalist for 2023 5-star California defensive end

If you follow recruiting, which I know most of you do, it should come as no surprise to see this news. Five-star California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, DJ’s younger brother, has Ohio State in his top 3 along with USC and Oregon.

Ohio State has been looking hard to fill a few spots on the defensive line, even though they already have Jason Moore and Will Smith already committed. In a report by 247Sports Greg Biggins, Uiagalelei states that he is going to be making his decision on signing day and he “still don’t know where I’m going.” Buckeye defensive line coach Larry johnson will be out to see the star end playing in his state championship game this weekend also.

🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star DL Matayo Uiagalelei is down to USC, Oregon, and Ohio State👀 More from @Hayesfawcett3: https://t.co/xd0oAbRCcW pic.twitter.com/icygMgf4KH — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 8, 2022

If Ryan Day were to get a verbal commitment from Uiagalelei it would be a huge recruiting win as they need some depth at the position. We will know soon where the big Californian is headed.

