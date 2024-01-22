Ohio State favored to land 2025 4-Star offensive tackle

The offseason has been very exciting for Ohio State football fans thus far. Not only have multiple stars on both sides of the ball announced their return for the 2024 season, but the Buckeyes have been on fire bringing in talented players from the transfer portal and high school recruits.

On Sunday, Ohio State landed a commitment from the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 class, Julian Sayin, who transferred out of Alabama after news of Nick Saban’s retirement. This boosted an already very good recruiting cycle for the 2024 class for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has also been on fire in recruiting, landing commitments from highly sought-after recruits from the 2025 class. This month has seen five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez and 4-star edge rusher Zahis Mathis each commit to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are favored to land another talented player, as 4-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe is set to announce his commitment this upcoming Saturday.

Toledo Whitmer’s Carter Lowe, a top five OT in the 2025 class, will announce his commitment on the @247Sports channel this weekend.https://t.co/RWexOPgydo pic.twitter.com/XJSUwjJuz3 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 22, 2024

Recent predictions from top college football recruiting resources On3, and 247Sports, indicate that Lowe is favored to commit to the Buckeyes.

Chad Simmons and EJ Holland of On 3’s each logged expert predictions on Monday for Ohio State to land the talented offensive tackle.

247Sports also believes Lowe will commit to the Buckeyes as Allen Trieu and Justin Thind each logged crystal ball predictions on Monday for Ohio State to land Lowe.

Lowe would be a big addition to the Buckeyes 2025 class that is yet to land an offensive line commit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire