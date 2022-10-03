Ohio State fans will like where Kirk Herbstreit has Buckeyes in latest rankings

What a weird year of college football it has been so far. Teams that look dominant one week, don’t look so much the next, and teams that struggled a week or two before against subpar teams now look like world-beaters.

One thing is for sure, the SEC bias is real. How else can Georgia continuing to be ranked above Ohio State after mediocre performances against Kent State and Missouri make any sense? If Ohio State had given that kind of showing against Toledo and Rutgers, the Buckeyes would have most assuredly taken a nose dive in the rankings.

We can at least hear what some of the college football experts happen to think and who the best team in the nation is currently. Each week Kirk Herbstreit shares his opinion and if he’s not getting blasted by OSU fans for not loving the Buckeyes enough, he’s getting it from others saying he’s an Ohio State homer.

We’re sure there will be people who disagree with Herbie’s take, but we think most Buckeye fans will appreciate his rankings after week 5.

Starting with Herbstreit’s first two out…

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept., 1, 2022. OSU won 58-44.

What we say

Mike Gundy’s squad hadn’t done much to impress on the season until beating No. 16 Baylor on the road this past week. The Cowboys have a big test coming up this Saturday when they head to Fort Worth to take on TCU who is fresh off embarrassing the Oklahoma Sooners.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) and teammates celebrate a play during the second quarter against NC State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

What we say

While Clemson hasn’t looked dominant by any stretch this season, the Tigers are undefeated and have wins over two ranked opponents. There may not be much standing in the way of Dabo’s squad that would keep them out of the college football playoff.

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 1, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rolls out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

We have to give credit where credit is due. The Wolverines keep on winning. The wins haven’t been all that impressive with a weak nonconference schedule and two unranked Big Ten teams, but the defense still seems stout and Blake Corum looks like an All-American at tailback.

Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) runs the ball against Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

That’s two weeks in a row that Georgia has looked less than stellar and anything but a national championship contender. Is it just a matter of playing down to the level of your opponent? Maybe, but you can’t squeak by Kent State and Missouri and still be a top team in the nation.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Alabama moved into the top spot in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls after a win at Arkansas. But there may be trouble in the water as Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury which may leave the Tide vulnerable. Nick Saban certainly didn’t seem as confident throwing the ball with backup Jalen Milroe.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) scores a touchdown on a run in the second quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

What we say

Ohio State still has flaws and plenty of work to do to clean up some loose ends, but Herbstreit has it correct here. The Buckeyes have looked like the most complete team each week so far this season.

