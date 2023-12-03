Ohio State fans react to OSU Cotton Bowl vs. Missouri: 'Just part of life under Ryan Day'

Ohio State is heading to the Cotton Bowl against Missouri. Are OSU fans excited?

I’ve never been less excited for an Ohio state game and I wish I was exaggerating lol https://t.co/NOo9LYNtz4 — Bill (@BillyDeniro3) December 3, 2023

Ohio State has played in two editions of the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes beat Texas A&M to end the 1986 season, and Southern California in 2017.

Ohio State has won 10 of 12 meetings against Missouri, including each of its last two games in 1997-98.

Here's what Ohio State fans think about the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl matchup with Missouri.

'Just part of life under Ryan Day'

Meaningless bowl games against Missouri. Just part of life under Ryan Day. — Sports (@sportsaccount69) December 3, 2023

Buckeyes fan to Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'Don't play in this bro'

@MarvHarrisonJr don’t play in this bro. Rather it’s the NFL or back in Ohio State next season stay healthy — Bleeding Browns (@Browns_Bleeding) December 3, 2023

'Get ready for the draft fellas'

Yea Marv and EE sitting this one out. Get ready for the draft fellas. https://t.co/X4Le5uhHBc — GUNZ (@cecilford20) December 3, 2023

Ohio State vs. Missouri: high viewership?

Expect low viewership/low attendance. Terrible — Marianne (@MEL1Dublin) December 3, 2023

One Michigan fan was hoping to see a rematch

Easiest NY6 game ever. I’d rather see a rematch against the Irish. https://t.co/3mONujna5I — Michigan 42 Ohio State 27 (@MichiganBasket7) December 3, 2023

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football fans react to OSU vs. Missouri Cotton Bowl game