Ohio State fans react to Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football sign-stealing allegations

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football are under a second NCAA investigation for sign stealing. And Ohio State fans are having a field day on social media.

According to an initial Yahoo Sports report, the Wolverines allegedly violated rules related to sign-stealing, which prohibit the in-person scouting of future opponents. The initial report stated two of Michigan's opponents said they became aware that Michigan knew their signs.

This summer Michigan was investigated for Level II recruiting violations, which led to the university suspending Harbaugh for three games.

Here's how Ohio State and college football fans are reacting to the latest Michigan news.

One Ohio State fan turned Jim Harbaugh into the 'Hamburglar'

'Jim Harbaugh finally cracked the Ohio State code!'

Remember, 'College GameDay' is in Columbus Saturday

'Photo evidence'

One Purdue fan is celebrating a Big Ten championship

Penn State fan: 'The Michigan Astros'

