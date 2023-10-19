Ohio State fans react to Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football sign-stealing allegations

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football are under a second NCAA investigation for sign stealing. And Ohio State fans are having a field day on social media.

According to an initial Yahoo Sports report, the Wolverines allegedly violated rules related to sign-stealing, which prohibit the in-person scouting of future opponents. The initial report stated two of Michigan's opponents said they became aware that Michigan knew their signs.

This summer Michigan was investigated for Level II recruiting violations, which led to the university suspending Harbaugh for three games.

Here's how Ohio State and college football fans are reacting to the latest Michigan news.

One Ohio State fan turned Jim Harbaugh into the 'Hamburglar'

Live look at Jim Harbaugh in 2023. pic.twitter.com/qjGI89fICx — Carrie (@WhoDeyBucks) October 19, 2023

'Jim Harbaugh finally cracked the Ohio State code!'

“Jim Harbaugh finally cracked the Ohio State code!” pic.twitter.com/F0NLveTe0G — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) October 19, 2023

Remember, 'College GameDay' is in Columbus Saturday

If I don’t see a sign that says “Jim Harbaugh tried to steal this sign” on Saturday, we have failed Ohio State as a fanbase — Chad Seisnueve (@KyleMcCordSZN) October 19, 2023

'Photo evidence'

The Photo evidence of Michigan stealing signs is undeniable pic.twitter.com/zQjZa8HH15 — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 19, 2023

One Purdue fan is celebrating a Big Ten championship

I can’t believe we actually won the 2022 big ten championship 😭😭 this is the best day of my life https://t.co/fMBecofChJ pic.twitter.com/UNeVQfK5oO — Biftu (@biftukaweke) October 19, 2023

Penn State fan: 'The Michigan Astros'

The Michigan Astros https://t.co/vk4fxZNz7i — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) October 19, 2023

