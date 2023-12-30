'Ohio State fans owe Kyle McCord a massive apology': OSU vs. Missouri Cotton Bowl reactions

To finish the 2023 season, Ohio State was outscored by another Columbus team.

The Columbus Blue Jackets scored more points than the Ohio State football team tonight…



That’s something. — Nasher (@TheNasher61) December 30, 2023

Ohio State's 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl was OSU's lowest-scoring affair in coach Ryan Day's tenure, and the lowest-scoring game since the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson in 2016.

Ohio State ended both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with losses to Michigan and in its bowl game.

Here's how people are reacting to Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Ohio State's latest loss came against another 'Block M' team

The Ohio State Buckeyes getting absolutely worked in the trenches while the lights are brightest in the fourth quarter against a “Block M” team pic.twitter.com/SyY7XzWj4u — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) December 30, 2023

Did Ohio State fans miss Kyle McCord?

Ohio State fans owe Kyle McCord a massive apology. pic.twitter.com/N1qUYrZHXU — Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) December 30, 2023

'Maybe Marvin Harrison Jr. should have won the Heisman'

maybe Marvin Harrison Jr should have won the Heisman. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 30, 2023

OSU fans were not impressed with the offensive line vs. Missouri

One fan thinks Air Noland may be the answer for Ohio State

Air Noland gotta be it or Ohio state football is doomed. We are great everywhere except QB — Malik Lomax (@MalikLomaxx7) December 30, 2023

Ohio State vs. Missouri: 'Worst NY6 bowl of all time'

Ohio State and Mizzou might be the worst NY6 bowl of all time pic.twitter.com/bTTXKEyjqi — Kevin Eichlin (@KevinEichlin) December 30, 2023

'Columbus is a soccer town'

I guess they were right in the end https://t.co/xDuoY6oB7H pic.twitter.com/uDURVsqnyW — Douglas Reyes-Ceroñ (@dreyesceron) December 30, 2023

