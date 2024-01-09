'Ohio State fans gotta be sick': How OSU fans are reacting to Michigan national championship

Many Ohio State football fans were not happy about the outcome of the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

After ending the Buckeyes' regular season with its third-straight win against its rival, Michigan beat Washington for the Wolverines' first national championship since 1997.

According to the NCAA, Monday's win against the Huskies is Michigan's 10th national championship after wins in 1901, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1918, 1923, 1933, 1948 and 1997.

Here's what Ohio State fans were thinking about after Michigan won the national championship Monday.

Jim Harbaugh beat Ryan Day to a national championship

Ohio State fans gotta be sick. Ryan Day inherited a juggernaut in 2019 and couldn't win a Natty before Michigan & Jim Harbaugh. — Steven Abramo (@Flaxonflax) January 9, 2024

One fan calls the Michigan win 'one of the worst days in Ohio State history'

This has to be one of the worst days in Ohio State history considering how close they came to preventing all of this in the Big House — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 9, 2024

'Ohio State was the best team that Michigan played'

Ohio State was the best team that Michigan played.



Had the opportunity to win, and shot ourselves in the foot. — FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) January 9, 2024

One fan thinks Ohio State was a top-four team with Kyle McCord

Ohio State was really a top 4 team in the country with a Syracuse level QB 😭😭 — Dallas Burko (@BurkoDallas) January 9, 2024

Ohio State got some good news after the Michigan win...

TONIGHT DOESNT TOTALLY SUCK https://t.co/IrgS2VYATh — Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) January 9, 2024

