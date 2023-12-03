Ohio State falls in latest US LBM Coaches Poll before CFP games

The Ohio State football team was the only of the top eight in the College Football Playoff rankings that was idle after last weeks ranking. While the Buckeyes sat at home, others had another game to play in the conference championship games, and boy did some of those teams make a statement.

So much so that OSU was basically eliminated from the CFP Saturday morning when the Texas Longhorns held serve and beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game. Later on, Alabama threw a wrench into everything and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Because of the results on the field this weekend, Ohio State also fell down the latest US LBM Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday. You felt great about Michigan and Washington being the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, but beyond that, there are — and were — questions.

Michigan No. 1 in college football US LBM Coaches Poll for the first time in more than two decades. 🔗: https://t.co/UGuG04Yk8v pic.twitter.com/acq6z6XKAT — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and where Ohio State fell in relation to other teams that were around them heading into championship week. We’ll count down the top ten then share the complete top 25 poll.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Idle

Poll Details

Poll Points: 952

First-Place Votes: 0

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 ⇔

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 9 - Missouri Tigers (10-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Idle

Poll Details

Poll Points: 1023

First-Place Votes: 0

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 ⇔

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 8 - Oregon Ducks (11-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Washington, 34-31

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,092

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇓

Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six Bowl game

No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

USA TODAY SMG

Last Week

Idle

Poll Details

Poll Points: 1,187

First-Place Votes: 0

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 ⇓

Next Up … New Year’s Six Bowl TBD

No. 6 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Last Week

Lost vs. Alabama, 27-24 (SEC Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,275

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 1 ⇓

Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six Bowl game

No. 4 (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Georgia, 27-24 (SEC Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,351

First-Place Votes 3

Last week’s ranking No. 8 ⇑

Next Up … CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

No. 4 (tie) - Texas Longhorns (12-1)

USA TODAY SMG

Last Week

Won vs. Oklahoma State, 49-21 (Big 12 Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,351

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 7 ⇑

Next Up … CFP Semifinal Sugar Bowl vs. Washington

No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles (13-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Louisville, 16-6 (ACC Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,358

First-Place Votes 0

Last week’s ranking No. 4 ⇑

Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six bowl

No. 2 - Washington Huskies (13-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Oregon, 34-31 (Pac-12 Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,482

First-Place Votes 8

Last week’s ranking No. 3 ⇑

Next Up … CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

USA TODAY SMG

Last Week

Won vs. Iowa, 26-0

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,535

First-Place Votes 51

Last week’s ranking No. 2 ⇑

Next Up … CFP semifinal Rose Bowl vs. Alabama

Complete US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 12750 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 642 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

