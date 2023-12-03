Advertisement
Breaking news:

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama make College Football Playoff

Ohio State falls in latest US LBM Coaches Poll before CFP games

Phil Harrison
·4 min read
2

The Ohio State football team was the only of the top eight in the College Football Playoff rankings that was idle after last weeks ranking. While the Buckeyes sat at home, others had another game to play in the conference championship games, and boy did some of those teams make a statement.

So much so that OSU was basically eliminated from the CFP Saturday morning when the Texas Longhorns held serve and beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game. Later on, Alabama threw a wrench into everything and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Because of the results on the field this weekend, Ohio State also fell down the latest US LBM Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday. You felt great about Michigan and Washington being the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, but beyond that, there are — and were — questions.

Here’s a look at the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and where Ohio State fell in relation to other teams that were around them heading into championship week. We’ll count down the top ten then share the complete top 25 poll.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Idle

Poll Details

Poll Points: 952
First-Place Votes:  0
Last week’s ranking: No. 10 ⇔

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 9 - Missouri Tigers (10-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Idle

Poll Details

Poll Points: 1023
First-Place Votes:  0
Last week’s ranking: No. 9 ⇔

Next Up … Bowl TBD

No. 8 - Oregon Ducks (11-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Washington, 34-31

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,092
First-Place Votes  0
Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇓

Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six Bowl game

No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

Last Week

Idle

Poll Details

Poll Points: 1,187
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 6 ⇓

Next Up … New Year’s Six Bowl TBD

No. 6 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Last Week

Lost vs. Alabama, 27-24 (SEC Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,275
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 1 ⇓

Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six Bowl game

No. 4 (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Georgia, 27-24 (SEC Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,351
First-Place Votes  3
Last week’s ranking No. 8 ⇑

Next Up … CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

No. 4 (tie) - Texas Longhorns (12-1)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

Last Week

Won vs. Oklahoma State, 49-21 (Big 12 Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,351
First-Place Votes  0
Last week’s ranking No. 7 ⇑

Next Up … CFP Semifinal Sugar Bowl vs. Washington

No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles (13-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Louisville, 16-6 (ACC Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,358
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 4 ⇑

Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six bowl

No. 2 - Washington Huskies (13-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Oregon, 34-31 (Pac-12 Championship game)

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,482
First-Place Votes  8
Last week’s ranking No. 3 ⇑

Next Up … CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

USA TODAY SMG
USA TODAY SMG

Last Week

Won vs. Iowa, 26-0

Poll Details

Poll Points 1,535
First-Place Votes 51
Last week’s ranking No. 2 ⇑

Next Up … CFP semifinal Rose Bowl vs. Alabama

NEXT … Complete US LBM Coaches Poll

Complete US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

12750

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire