Ohio State falls in latest US LBM Coaches Poll before CFP games
The Ohio State football team was the only of the top eight in the College Football Playoff rankings that was idle after last weeks ranking. While the Buckeyes sat at home, others had another game to play in the conference championship games, and boy did some of those teams make a statement.
So much so that OSU was basically eliminated from the CFP Saturday morning when the Texas Longhorns held serve and beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game. Later on, Alabama threw a wrench into everything and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
Because of the results on the field this weekend, Ohio State also fell down the latest US LBM Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday. You felt great about Michigan and Washington being the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, but beyond that, there are — and were — questions.
Michigan No. 1 in college football US LBM Coaches Poll for the first time in more than two decades.
Here’s a look at the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and where Ohio State fell in relation to other teams that were around them heading into championship week. We’ll count down the top ten then share the complete top 25 poll.
No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Last Week
Idle
Poll Details
Poll Points: 952
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 10 ⇔
Next Up … Bowl TBD
No. 9 - Missouri Tigers (10-2)
Last Week
Idle
Poll Details
Poll Points: 1023
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 9 ⇔
Next Up … Bowl TBD
No. 8 - Oregon Ducks (11-2)
Last Week
Lost vs. Washington, 34-31
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,092
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 5 ⇓
Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six Bowl game
No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Last Week
Idle
Poll Details
Poll Points: 1,187
First-Place Votes: 0
Last week’s ranking: No. 6 ⇓
Next Up … New Year’s Six Bowl TBD
No. 6 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)
Last Week
Lost vs. Alabama, 27-24 (SEC Championship game)
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,275
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 1 ⇓
Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six Bowl game
No. 4 (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)
Last Week
Won vs. Georgia, 27-24 (SEC Championship game)
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,351
First-Place Votes 3
Last week’s ranking No. 8 ⇑
Next Up … CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
No. 4 (tie) - Texas Longhorns (12-1)
Last Week
Won vs. Oklahoma State, 49-21 (Big 12 Championship game)
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,351
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 7 ⇑
Next Up … CFP Semifinal Sugar Bowl vs. Washington
No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles (13-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Louisville, 16-6 (ACC Championship game)
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,358
First-Place Votes 0
Last week’s ranking No. 4 ⇑
Next Up … TBD New Year’s Six bowl
No. 2 - Washington Huskies (13-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Oregon, 34-31 (Pac-12 Championship game)
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,482
First-Place Votes 8
Last week’s ranking No. 3 ⇑
Next Up … CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines (13-0)
Last Week
Won vs. Iowa, 26-0
Poll Details
Poll Points 1,535
First-Place Votes 51
Last week’s ranking No. 2 ⇑
Next Up … CFP semifinal Rose Bowl vs. Alabama
Complete US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
13-0
1535 (51)
+1
2
Washington
13-0
1,482 (8)
+1
3
Florida State
13-0
1358
+1
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+3
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+4
6
12-1
12750
-5
7
11-1
1187
–1
8
11-2
1092
-3
9
Missouri
10-2
1023
–
10
10-2
952
–
11
Ole Miss
10-2
932
–
12
10-2
898
–
13
9-3
796
–
14
Arizona
9-3
642
+1
15
Louisville
10-3
642
-1
16
9-3
633
–
17
10-3
426
–
18
North Carolina State
9-3
423
+2
19
SMU
11-2
375
+5
20
Liberty
13-0
315
+2
21
Oklahoma State
9-4
299
-2
22
Oregon State
8-4
295
-1
23
8-4
226
–
24
Tulane
11-2
139
-6
25
James Madison
11-1
114
–
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1
