Ohio State falls in latest Top 25 poll after weekend loss at Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell out of the top five in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released on Sunday.

>>Wolverines beat Buckeyes 30-24 for third straight win in rivalry

The Buckeyes are now ranked No. 6 after Saturday’s 30-24 loss at Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines head into this weekend’s Big Ten championship game against Iowa ranked No. 2.

Georgia remains No. 1 as they get ready to play No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game that will be televised here on Channel 7.

Washington, Florida State, and Oregon round out the top five.

The No. 3 Huskies will play the No. 5 Ducks in the final Pac-12 championship game in the conference’s current format Friday night.

The No. 4 Seminoles battle No. 15 Louisville in the ACC championship game.