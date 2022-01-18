Ohio State falls in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag for the Ohio State basketball team after returning from its COVID-19 pause. There have been wins over Nebraska, Northwestern, and Penn State, but the Buckeyes have also dropped games they didn’t look very competitive in on the road vs. Wisconsin and Indiana.

Because of the inconsistent play, OSU continues to fall in the two major polls. In the latest release of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Ohio State dropped to No. 18, down three spots from last week. With the move, the Buckeyes fall further from a top ten of Gonzaga (1), Auburn (2), Arizona (3), Purdue (4), Duke (5), Baylor (6), Kansas (7), Wisconsin (8), UCLA (9), and Houston (10).

Ohio State has games home against IUPUI and Nebraska this upcoming week.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

