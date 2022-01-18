Ohio State falls in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag for the Ohio State basketball team after returning from its COVID-19 pause. There have been wins over Nebraska, Northwestern, and Penn State, but the Buckeyes have also dropped games they didn’t look very competitive in on the road vs. Wisconsin and Indiana.

Because of the inconsistent play, OSU continues to fall in the two major polls. In the latest release of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Ohio State dropped to No. 18, down three spots from last week. With the move, the Buckeyes fall further from a top ten of Gonzaga (1), Auburn (2), Arizona (3), Purdue (4), Duke (5), Baylor (6), Kansas (7), Wisconsin (8), UCLA (9), and Houston (10).

While @ZagMBB reclaimed the top spot in the @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll, @AuburnMBB continues to surprise the nation. @ScottMGleeson breaks down the latest poll and discusses another @bigten team that's beginning to turn some heads. Read more: https://t.co/uRFbEcUKHp pic.twitter.com/78yJ8Flzf4 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 17, 2022

Ohio State has games home against IUPUI and Nebraska this upcoming week.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 14-2 787 (23) +1 2 Auburn 16-1 759 (8) +2 3 Arizona 14-1 687 (1) +3 4 Purdue 14-2 647 +1 5 Duke 14-2 643 +3 6 Baylor 15-2 642 -5 7 Kansas 14-2 611 +3 8 Wisconsin 14-2 546 +5 9 UCLA 11-2 530 -6 10 Houston 15-2 491 +1 11 Villanova 13-4 479 +3 12 Kentucky 14-3 419 +5 13 Michigan St 14-3 366 -4 14 Iowa St 14-3 326 +2 15 USC 14-2 322 -8 16 LSU 15-2 300 -4 17 Illinois 13-3 297 +7 18 Ohio St 11-4 263 -3 19 Texas Tech 13-4 261 – 20 Xavier 13-3 252 +1 21 Providence 14-2 227 -1 22 Texas 13-4 103 – 23 Colorado St 13-1 75 +4 24 Loyola-Chicago 13-2 60 +5 25 Tennessee 11-5 52 -2 25 Connecticut 11-4 52 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

