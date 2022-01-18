Ohio State falls in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
It’s been a bit of a mixed bag for the Ohio State basketball team after returning from its COVID-19 pause. There have been wins over Nebraska, Northwestern, and Penn State, but the Buckeyes have also dropped games they didn’t look very competitive in on the road vs. Wisconsin and Indiana.
Because of the inconsistent play, OSU continues to fall in the two major polls. In the latest release of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Ohio State dropped to No. 18, down three spots from last week. With the move, the Buckeyes fall further from a top ten of Gonzaga (1), Auburn (2), Arizona (3), Purdue (4), Duke (5), Baylor (6), Kansas (7), Wisconsin (8), UCLA (9), and Houston (10).
While @ZagMBB reclaimed the top spot in the @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll, @AuburnMBB continues to surprise the nation. @ScottMGleeson breaks down the latest poll and discusses another @bigten team that's beginning to turn some heads. Read more: https://t.co/uRFbEcUKHp pic.twitter.com/78yJ8Flzf4
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 17, 2022
Ohio State has games home against IUPUI and Nebraska this upcoming week.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
14-2
787 (23)
+1
2
Auburn
16-1
759 (8)
+2
3
Arizona
14-1
687 (1)
+3
4
Purdue
14-2
647
+1
5
Duke
14-2
643
+3
6
Baylor
15-2
642
-5
7
Kansas
14-2
611
+3
8
Wisconsin
14-2
546
+5
9
UCLA
11-2
530
-6
10
Houston
15-2
491
+1
11
Villanova
13-4
479
+3
12
Kentucky
14-3
419
+5
13
Michigan St
14-3
366
-4
14
Iowa St
14-3
326
+2
15
USC
14-2
322
-8
16
LSU
15-2
300
-4
17
Illinois
13-3
297
+7
18
Ohio St
11-4
263
-3
19
Texas Tech
13-4
261
–
20
Xavier
13-3
252
+1
21
Providence
14-2
227
-1
22
Texas
13-4
103
–
23
Colorado St
13-1
75
+4
24
Loyola-Chicago
13-2
60
+5
25
Tennessee
11-5
52
-2
25
Connecticut
11-4
52
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1
Three things we think we learned from Ohio State basketball's win over Penn State
