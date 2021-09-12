Ohio State falls to Dabo Swinney’s favorite ranking in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Phil Harrison
·2 min read
Well, it may have taken about nine months, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was finally right. That’s because after losing to Oregon on Saturday, Ohio State has fallen to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Yep, consider Swinney a prophet ahead of his time (I guess that’s what a prophet is).

The Buckeyes fall outside the top ten with the loss and now must battle back and hope to get back in the College Football Playoff picture. There’s still plenty of time and season left, but there’s also plenty of things to fix on defense.

The top ten ahead of Ohio State includes Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Oklahoma (3), Oregon (4), Texas A&M (5), Clemson (6), Iowa (7), Cincinnati (8), Florida (9), and Notre Dame (10).

Ohio State will now begin its climb back into the top ten when it faces Tulsa next Saturday. Now, for the rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25.

NEXT … Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ranking

Team

1.

Alabama

2.

Georgia

3.

Oklahoma

4.

Oregon

5.

Texas A&M

6.

Clemson

7.

Iowa

8.

Cincinnati

9.

Florida

10.

Notre Dame

11.

Ohio State

12.

Penn State

13.

UCLA

14.

Iowa State

15.

Virginia Tech

16.

Ole Miss

17.

Wisconsin

18.

Coastal Carolina

19.

North Carolina

20.

Auburn

21.

Arizona State

22.

Oklahoma State

23.

BYU

24.

Arkansas

25.

Michigan

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.

Others Receiving Votes

Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.

