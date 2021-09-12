Ohio State falls to Dabo Swinney’s favorite ranking in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Well, it may have taken about nine months, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was finally right. That’s because after losing to Oregon on Saturday, Ohio State has fallen to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Yep, consider Swinney a prophet ahead of his time (I guess that’s what a prophet is).
The Buckeyes fall outside the top ten with the loss and now must battle back and hope to get back in the College Football Playoff picture. There’s still plenty of time and season left, but there’s also plenty of things to fix on defense.
The top ten ahead of Ohio State includes Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Oklahoma (3), Oregon (4), Texas A&M (5), Clemson (6), Iowa (7), Cincinnati (8), Florida (9), and Notre Dame (10).
🚨 Oregon and Iowa surge as Ohio State and Iowa State tumble in Week 2 of USA TODAY Sports' AFCA Coaches Poll. ➡️ https://t.co/ZZjVUr8k59 pic.twitter.com/epV0hJVq2T
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 12, 2021
Ohio State will now begin its climb back into the top ten when it faces Tulsa next Saturday. Now, for the rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25.
NEXT … Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Ranking
Team
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Texas A&M
6.
Clemson
7.
Iowa
8.
Cincinnati
9.
10.
11.
Ohio State
12.
13.
UCLA
14.
Iowa State
15.
Virginia Tech
16.
Ole Miss
17.
18.
Coastal Carolina
19.
North Carolina
20.
Auburn
21.
Arizona State
22.
Oklahoma State
23.
BYU
24.
Arkansas
25.
Schools Dropped Out
No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.
Others Receiving Votes
Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.
