Ohio State falls to Dabo Swinney’s favorite ranking in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Well, it may have taken about nine months, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was finally right. That’s because after losing to Oregon on Saturday, Ohio State has fallen to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Yep, consider Swinney a prophet ahead of his time (I guess that’s what a prophet is).

The Buckeyes fall outside the top ten with the loss and now must battle back and hope to get back in the College Football Playoff picture. There’s still plenty of time and season left, but there’s also plenty of things to fix on defense.

The top ten ahead of Ohio State includes Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Oklahoma (3), Oregon (4), Texas A&M (5), Clemson (6), Iowa (7), Cincinnati (8), Florida (9), and Notre Dame (10).

🚨 Oregon and Iowa surge as Ohio State and Iowa State tumble in Week 2 of USA TODAY Sports' AFCA Coaches Poll. ➡️ https://t.co/ZZjVUr8k59 pic.twitter.com/epV0hJVq2T — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 12, 2021

Ohio State will now begin its climb back into the top ten when it faces Tulsa next Saturday. Now, for the rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ranking Team 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Oklahoma 4. Oregon 5. Texas A&M 6. Clemson 7. Iowa 8. Cincinnati 9. Florida 10. Notre Dame 11. Ohio State 12. Penn State 13. UCLA 14. Iowa State 15. Virginia Tech 16. Ole Miss 17. Wisconsin 18. Coastal Carolina 19. North Carolina 20. Auburn 21. Arizona State 22. Oklahoma State 23. BYU 24. Arkansas 25. Michigan

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 Southern California; No. 15 Texas; No. 18 Utah; No. 24 Miami.

Others Receiving Votes

Miami 137; Southern California 99; Central Florida 65; Michigan State 63; Liberty 63; Texas Christian 57; Pittsburgh 52; Kentucky 50; Utah 41; Texas 36; Kansas State 28; Indiana 28; Louisiana State 26; Boston College 22; Nevada 18; Fresno State 13; Southern Methodist 10; Rutgers 10; UL Lafayette 9; San Diego State 9; Mississippi State 9; Army 9; Tulane 6; Maryland 6; San Jose State 5; NC State 5; Virginia 4; Marshall 4; Stanford 3; Air Force 3; Texas-San Antonio 1; Memphis 1; Boise State 1.

