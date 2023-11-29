Ohio State falls in College Football Playoff rankings after losing at Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after losing at Michigan over the weekend.

>>Ohio State falls in latest Top 25 poll after weekend loss at Michigan

The latest rankings were released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 6 behind Oregon, who are ranked No. 5.

Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State each make up the top four teams.

All five teams will be in action this weekend in conference championship games.

>>Wolverines beat Buckeyes 30-24 for third straight win in rivalry

The Buckeyes are off this weekend and need a lot of help to get into the College Football Playoff.

The final rankings will be released on Sunday afternoon.