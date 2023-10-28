Ohio State faces Wisconsin in prime time road test. Follow OSU vs. UW live

Ohio State is back on the road.

The No. 3 Buckeyes head to Madison, Wisconsin Saturday night for its first road date with Wisconsin since 2016.

Ohio State has not lost to the Badgers since 2010.

Will the Buckeyes get their 10th-straight win against Wisconsin Saturday night? Will former Ohio State linebacker and coach Luke Fickell get the better of his former program? Will the Badgers "Jump Around" against the Buckeyes in prime time?

Ohio State injury report: Miyan Williams out for OSU vs. Wisconsin

Ohio State will be without Miyan Williams for its prime time matchup against Wisconsin Saturday night.

Williams is one of six players listed as out according to Ohio State’s pregame availability report, along with safety Ja’Had Carter, quarterback Devin Brown, cornerback Jyaire Brown, wide receiver Kyion Grayes and wide receiver Nolan Baudo.

Ohio State is expected to have wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson back against the Badgers Saturday night.

What time does Ohio State play Wisconsin Saturday?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28; Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

What channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on NBC. The Buckeyes' matchup against the Badgers will be their second game on NBC in 2023.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Wisconsin game without cable? Is OSU vs. UW streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Badgers will be available on any platform that offers NBC such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Wisconsin is also available to be streamed on Peacock.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game on NBC Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin will have the same announcing crew that the Buckeyes had for its road win against Notre Dame.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Wisconsin game:

Noah Eagle (play-by-play)

Todd Blackledge (analysis)

Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on the radio?

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

