Ohio State to face Western Kentucky for first time Saturday. Follow OSU vs. WKU live

Ohio State football is back home Saturday afternoon.

After starting the 2023 season with wins against Indiana and Youngstown State, the Buckeyes are set to take the field at Ohio Stadium against Western Kentucky.

When the Buckeyes kick off against the Hilltoppers Saturday, it will be the first ever football matchup between Ohio State and Western Kentucky.

What Ryan Day said at Skull Session before Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky

Ryan Day told Ohio State fans Saturday they would see something different when the Buckeyes took the field Saturday afternoon.

“Today we come to let you know this team is about to take a next step,” Day said at the pregame Skull Session Saturday. “We have to take a next step. We’re going to turn everything up today.”

Linebacker Cody Simon said the Ohio State coaches and players had been talking “all week” about turning up the intensity ahead of the Buckeyes’ first game against the Hilltoppers.

“The culture here is built on fight,” Simon said. “We fight for our brothers next to us every play, every game. We just want to give you guys the best show possible, and go out there and kick some butt.”

What time is Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky?

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky is on FOX.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Western Kentucky game without cable? Is OSU vs. WKU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Hilltoppers will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Western Kentucky will also be live on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Western Kentucky game on FOX?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Western Kentucky game:

Jason Benetti (play-by-play)

Brock Huard (analysis)

Allison Williams (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky on the radio

Ohio State football is on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

Here's who will announce Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

