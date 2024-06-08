Ohio State extends offer to quarterback

Ohio State football is running a ton of camps this month and these provide a perfect opportunity to get a closer look at some high school recruits in action and possibly extend scholarship offers if the staff is impressed. One of the most recent names to receive an offer to become a Buckeye is a quarterback in the class of 2027 from the state of California.

Brady Edmunds is from Huntington Beach, California and although he has not yet received rankings from most recruiting services, he already looks like an FBS gunslinger. The West Coast native stands at 6-foot, 5-inches and weighs 200 pounds with obvious room to grow.

Despite there being no recruiting ranking on the young man, Edmunds has obvious talent and has already received offers from College Football Playoff contender, Texas and Big Ten rival, Michigan.

2027 QB Brady Edmunds (@bradyedmunds9) looked very much at home at Ohio State camp today. He was impressive enough to earn a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/79XiGKv5eM — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) June 6, 2024

