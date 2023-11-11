Will Ohio State extend its win streak against Michigan State? Follow OSU vs. MSU live here

Ohio State football will return to Ohio Stadium under the lights Saturday night.

The No. 1 Buckeyes will host Michigan State in prime time on NBC. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Spartans is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State is trying for its eighth-straight win against Michigan State, which is coming off its first Big Ten win of the season.

Follow along for live updates of Ohio State vs. Michigan State from Ohio Stadium here.

Ryan Day talks tradition in Ohio State vs. Michigan State skull session

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was focused on Buckeye traditions when he took the podium for the pregame Skull Session before the Michigan State game Saturday night.

"When you are at Ohio State, there are so many great traditions," Day said at the pregame "Skull Session" Saturday. "It's why we all come here. The best band in the land, the best fans in the land, the 'Carmen Ohio,' the 'Script Ohio,' the scarlet and gray, the victory bell after a win, 'Hang on Sloopy.' There's so many great traditions when you walk into The Shoe, and you see the great ones that have come before — the great players, the great teams, the great coaches."

But there's one tradition he said Ohio State is in the middle of as it takes the field against the Spartans Saturday night.

"That's playing for championships in November," Day said. "There's not one person that's in this group right here that came here for anything else other than playing for a championship. That's it. And it's been a long road to get back to November. Well, here we are boys. It's time to go fight for what we deserve."

Ohio State injury report: Tommy Eichenberg, Josh Proctor out for OSU vs Michigan State

Ohio State is set to have a short-handed defense against Michigan State Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the Buckeyes’ full injury report.

Questionable

Safety Cameron Martinez

Out

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Safety Josh Proctor

Safety Lathan Ransom

Tight end Joe Royer

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes

Defensive lineman Jason Moore

Defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

Tight end Zak Herbstreit (season)

Running back Miyan Williams (season)

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale (season)

Linebacker Kourt Williams II (season)

What time does Ohio State play Michigan State Saturday?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Michigan State will be on NBC Saturday night. The Buckeyes' prime time matchup with the Spartans will be their fourth game on either NBC or Peacock in 2023.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Michigan State game without cable? Is OSU vs. MSU streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Spartans will be available on any platform that offers NBC such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan State is also available to be streamed on Peacock.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game on NBC Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan State game:

Noah Eagle (play-by-play)

Todd Blackledge (analysis)

Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan State on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan State game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

