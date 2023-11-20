Is Ohio State expected to beat Michigan? Latest 2023 OSU bowl projections

It's rivalry week for Ohio State.

After winning each of their first 11 games of the 2023 season, the Buckeyes will head to Ann Arbor for an undefeated matchup against Michigan at noon Saturday.

While Ohio State is looking for its first win against the Wolverines since 2019, much more is on the line heading into Saturday: a spot in the Big Ten championship game and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff. According to many national college football outlets, the Buckeyes are in for a third-straight loss against Michigan Saturday.

Here are the latest bowl projections for Ohio State heading into Week 13 of the college football season.

Ohio State bowl projections: Week 13

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) : Cotton Bowl vs. Texas

ESPN (Mark Schlabach) : Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports : Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

247Sports : College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl vs. Florida State

Bleacher Report : Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

Athlon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State bowl projections 2023: Is OSU expected to beat Michigan?