Ohio State erupts for 4 TDs in 6 minutes to devour Penn State

Ohio State was playing its toughest test of the season on Saturday, vising Penn State.

And for more than three quarters the Buckeyes were giving doubters about their schedule plenty of fodder.

And then, in less than 6 minutes. Ohio State scored 28 points and dismantled any hopes the Nittany Lions had of pulling an upset.

TD 8:17 Cade Stover 24 Yd pass from C.J. Stroud (Noah Ruggles Kick) 1 play, 24 yards, 0:09 30 21 FG 5:49 Jake Pinegar 44 Yd Field Goal 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:28 30 24 TD 2:52 TreVeyon Henderson 7 Yd Run (Noah Ruggles Kick) 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:57 37 24 TD 2:42 J.T. Tuimoloau 14 Yd Interception Return (Noah Ruggles Kick) 1 play, 0 yards, 0:10 44 24

The finishing touch was a 14-yard interception return of a Sean Clifford pass by J.T. Tuimoloau, who was a one-man wrecking crew for the Buckeyes, who wound up with a 44-31 conference triumph.

J.T. TUIMOLOAU PICK SIX 😤 THIS GUY IS UNREAL 🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/sMn0dh5MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

When your team gives up 4 TDs in a span of 6 minutes 😳 pic.twitter.com/D7tZrRNOhq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Penn State is now 1-10 against Top-5 opponents under James Franklin. pic.twitter.com/ywpkr0ZwgO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022

