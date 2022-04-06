  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ohio State ends season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, does get votes

Phil Harrison
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chris Holtmann
    American basketball coach

The Ohio State basketball team finished the season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that OSU finished with another 20 win season, reached the NCAA Tournament again under Chris Holtmann, and won a first-round game to get to the Round of 32. However, none of that was enough to vault the Buckeyes back into the top 25. And none of it will make a fanbase looking for more happy.

Rounding out the top ten in the last poll of the season was No. 1 Kansas (of course), followed by North Carolina (2), Duke (3), Villanova (4), Gonzaga (5), Arizona (6), Houston (7), Arkansas (8), Baylor (9), and Purdue (10).

Here’s a look at the entire, final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

A look at the final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Kansas

34-6

800 (32)

+2

2

North Carolina

29-10

741

+26

3

Duke

32-7

706

+7

4

Villanova

30-8

705

+1

5

Gonzaga

28-4

644

-4

6

Arizona

33-4

619

-4

7

Houston

32-6

540

+8

8

Arkansas

28-9

518

+10

9

Baylor

27-7

499

-5

10

Purdue

29-8

463

-1

11

UCLA

27-8

453

+1

12

Texas Tech

27-10

440

-1

13

Providence

27-6

400

14

Auburn

28-6

386

-7

15

Tennessee

27-8

379

-7

16

Miami (Fl)

26-11

264

16

Kentucky

26-8

264

-10

18

Wisconsin

25-8

228

-4

19

Illinois

23-10

223

-3

20

Saint Mary’s

26-8

149

-4

21

Iowa

26-10

133

-2

22

Murray State

31-3

115

-2

23

Iowa State

22-13

112

24

Saint Peter’s

22-12

111

25

Michigan

19-15

108

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1

List

Players in the transfer portal linked to Ohio State basketball ... so far

Transfer Portal college basketball players linked to Ohio State hoops
Transfer Portal college basketball players linked to Ohio State hoops

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recommended Stories