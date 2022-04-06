Ohio State ends season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, does get votes
The Ohio State basketball team finished the season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that OSU finished with another 20 win season, reached the NCAA Tournament again under Chris Holtmann, and won a first-round game to get to the Round of 32. However, none of that was enough to vault the Buckeyes back into the top 25. And none of it will make a fanbase looking for more happy.
Rounding out the top ten in the last poll of the season was No. 1 Kansas (of course), followed by North Carolina (2), Duke (3), Villanova (4), Gonzaga (5), Arizona (6), Houston (7), Arkansas (8), Baylor (9), and Purdue (10).
Here’s a look at the entire, final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Kansas
34-6
800 (32)
+2
2
29-10
741
+26
3
Duke
32-7
706
+7
4
Villanova
30-8
705
+1
5
Gonzaga
28-4
644
-4
6
Arizona
33-4
619
-4
7
Houston
32-6
540
+8
8
28-9
518
+10
9
Baylor
27-7
499
-5
10
Purdue
29-8
463
-1
11
UCLA
27-8
453
+1
12
Texas Tech
27-10
440
-1
13
Providence
27-6
400
–
14
Auburn
28-6
386
-7
15
27-8
379
-7
16
Miami (Fl)
26-11
264
–
16
Kentucky
26-8
264
-10
18
25-8
228
-4
19
Illinois
23-10
223
-3
20
Saint Mary’s
26-8
149
-4
21
Iowa
26-10
133
-2
22
Murray State
31-3
115
-2
23
Iowa State
22-13
112
–
24
Saint Peter’s
22-12
111
–
25
19-15
108
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1
List
