Ohio State ends season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, does get votes

The Ohio State basketball team finished the season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that OSU finished with another 20 win season, reached the NCAA Tournament again under Chris Holtmann, and won a first-round game to get to the Round of 32. However, none of that was enough to vault the Buckeyes back into the top 25. And none of it will make a fanbase looking for more happy.

Rounding out the top ten in the last poll of the season was No. 1 Kansas (of course), followed by North Carolina (2), Duke (3), Villanova (4), Gonzaga (5), Arizona (6), Houston (7), Arkansas (8), Baylor (9), and Purdue (10).

Here’s a look at the entire, final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Kansas 34-6 800 (32) +2 2 North Carolina 29-10 741 +26 3 Duke 32-7 706 +7 4 Villanova 30-8 705 +1 5 Gonzaga 28-4 644 -4 6 Arizona 33-4 619 -4 7 Houston 32-6 540 +8 8 Arkansas 28-9 518 +10 9 Baylor 27-7 499 -5 10 Purdue 29-8 463 -1 11 UCLA 27-8 453 +1 12 Texas Tech 27-10 440 -1 13 Providence 27-6 400 – 14 Auburn 28-6 386 -7 15 Tennessee 27-8 379 -7 16 Miami (Fl) 26-11 264 – 16 Kentucky 26-8 264 -10 18 Wisconsin 25-8 228 -4 19 Illinois 23-10 223 -3 20 Saint Mary’s 26-8 149 -4 21 Iowa 26-10 133 -2 22 Murray State 31-3 115 -2 23 Iowa State 22-13 112 – 24 Saint Peter’s 22-12 111 – 25 Michigan 19-15 108 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1

