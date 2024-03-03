Ohio State ends Beavers' season with shutout win, Abbie Thompson stops 53 shots

Mar. 2—COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second year in a row, the Bemidji State women's hockey team's season ended at the hands of top-ranked Ohio State.

The Buckeyes cruised to an 8-0 win and allowed just nine shots on goal. Makenna Webster, Jenna Buglioni, Jennifer Gardiner, Joy Dunne, Lauren Bernard and Kiara Zanon each recorded multiple points.

Abbie Thompson stopped 53 shots on goal for the Beavers. Emerald Kelley played the final 2:44 in goal for BSU and made one save.

No. 1 Ohio State 8, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 — 0

OSU 3 3 2 — 8

First period — OSU GOAL: Gardiner (Zanon) 1:13; OSU GOAL: Bernard (Zanon, Buglioni) 3:49; OSU GOAL: Buglioni (Barnes, Zanon) PP, 11:23.

Second period — OSU GOAL: Matthews (Dunne, Webster) 12:15; OSU GOAL: Dune (Mobley, Bernard) 13:10; OSU GOAL: Baxter (Dunne, Gardiner) PP, 14:46.

Third period — OSU GOAL: Bilka (Webster) 16:09; OSU GOAL: Gardiner (Hartmetz) 17:36.

Saves — Thompson (BSU) 53; Kelley (BSU) 1; Kirk (OSU) 9.