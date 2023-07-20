Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is compared to NFL Pro Bowler by former NFL GM

The Ohio State football wide receiver room is absolutely stacked.

Although Marvin Harrison Jr. gets most of the publicity, and rightfully so, Emeka Egbuka is also viewed as one of the best in the college game. The praise for the Washington native should be glowing, especially coming off a season where he caught 74 balls for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding two more scores on the ground.

Egbuka is universally viewed as a Day 1 selection in the NFL draft, but Twitter account NFL Rookie Watch is getting the hype train started early. In a recent tweet, it mentioned that former NFL GM Rick Spielman (the brother of Chris Spielman) said that Egbuka is “comparable” to Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Emeka Egbuka is reportedly “comparable” to Ja’Marr Chase according to Rick Spielman (former NFL GM). Many NFL scouts reportedly believe Egbuka has the potential to be a “Top-10” pick in next year’s draft. Many scouts also believe Egbuka could’ve been the “first” WR off the… pic.twitter.com/eWXlEjafWm — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 20, 2023

The praise continues with a claim that scouts view Egbuka as a “top-10” pick, and if it wasn’t for his teammate, he’d be the first receiver off the board. Speilman seems to love the Buckeyes’ two top receivers, also claiming that they’re a better combination than Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were. And remember, both of them were first-round picks.

