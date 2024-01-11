Ohio State drops second in a row with loss to Wisconsin

It’s January, and that must mean it’s time for the annual early-season swoon for the Chris Holtmann led program. The Buckeyes, after staring out the season 8-1, and then 12-2, has now dropped two in a row after a lackluster offensive showing against Indiana, and now a 71-60 loss on its home court against Wisconsin, in a game in which OSU failed to close — yet again.

It’s been an alarming trend under Holtmann. His teams have had one whale of a time closing out games the last couple of years, and it seems to be rearing its ugly head again with scoring droughts, missed free throws, and poor judgement late.

The first half was very competitive with Ohio State owning the lead for most of the half before allowing a late mini run to head to the locker room down 35-33. A team that was once thought to be a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament now has to find some way — any way — to regroup and turn things around.

Jamison Battle came out hot, knocking down several three-pointers, but he barely saw the ball in the second half. He still led the Buckeyes in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Bruce Thornton was the only other OSU player in double figures with 13 points, but on 6-of-16 shooting.

With the loss, Ohio State drops to 12-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. The next game will be at Michigan on Monday night.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire