Ohio State drops in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll after Michigan loss, but how far?

For the first time all season, we are here to reflect upon an Ohio State football loss. Some hurt more than others, and none can sting more than a loss to Michigan at the end of a season if you’re a Buckeye fan.

So, for the first time, we have to look and see how far Ohio State falls in the major polls, and then wait to see what happens in the one that means everything, the College Football Playoff rankings.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll was released on Sunday, and the Buckeyes fell to about where you would expect, to the No. 5 spot, just behind USC and ahead of Alabama.

Now, Ohio State must sit and wait to see what its postseason fate is, but it’s looking like another possible trip to the Rose Bowl at the moment barring a USC hiccup next week. Here’s the rest of the USA TODAY Coaches poll rankings before we get into the top ten.

The rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

25. Mississippi State

24. UTSA

23. UCF

22. North Carolina

21. Texas

20. South Carolina

19. Notre Dame

18. Tulane

17. UCLA

16. Oregon State

15. Oregon

14. FSU

13. LSU

12. Utah

11. Clemson

No. 10 - Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 930

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/NR

Last Week | 13 (⇑)

No. 9 - Washington Huskies (10-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after rushing for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1039

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 9/NR

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

ATHENS, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1143

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 11 (⇑)

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1153

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/NR

Last Week | 10 (⇑)

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1262

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/11

Last Week | 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) walks off the field after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1312

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/5

Last Week | 2 (⇓)

No. 4 - USC Trojans (11-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) at Reser Stadium. Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1381

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/15

Last Week | 5 (⇑)

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) points at his receiver after throwing a touchdown pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1446

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 4 (⇑)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates with tight end Joel Honigford and other teammates after Moody kicked the winning field goal against Illinois to seal a 19-17 win at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1512

First Place Votes | 3

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/6

Last Week | 3 (⇑)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Georgia won 42-10.

Credit: News Joshua L Jones

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1572

First Place Votes | 3

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (⇔)

