Ohio State drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings

We’re just a couple of weeks away from knowing which four teams will be a part of this year’s College Football Playoff. Until then though, we get a peek at what the CFP committee thinks are the best teams in the country when it releases its College Football Playoff rankings every Tuesday.

In the first two releases, Ohio State was the No. 1 team but that has changed this week. Though the Buckeyes were dominant in their win over Michigan State, Georgia has finally started to get in the teeth of its schedule and has two quality, top ten wins in a row and has overtaken OSU for the top spot.

Ohio State sits right behind Georgia at No. 2, followed by Michigan (3), Florida State (4), Washington (5), Oregon (6), Texas (7), Alabama (8), Missouri (9), and Louisville (10) rounding out the top ten.

At this point in the season, there are still five unbeaten Power Five teams, and sorting them out is awfully hard to to. There will be some big ones down the line that sort it all out with games between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, the Bulldogs facing off with the Crimson Tide in Atlanta for the SEC Championship, and potentially the Huskies facing off with the Oregon Ducks for a Pac-12 title as a rematch.

We’ll continue to stay on top of all of the College Football Playoff rankings as they are released all the way up until the last reveal on Sunday, December 3, when it matters the most.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire