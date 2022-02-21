Ohio State drops just one spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Despite a very lackluster showing against Iowa on Saturday, the Ohio State basketball team dropped just one spot in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. The Buckeyes were No. 18 last week and slid just one spot to No. 19 when the poll was released on Monday.

OSU started out the week with an impressive win against Minnesota at home, but then got outrebounded and outplayed in a loss against an offensive-minded Hawkeye ballclub to make the thought of a regular-season Big Ten championship less likely.

The top ten ahead of the Buckeyes include Gonzaga (1), Arizona (2), Kentucky (3), Auburn (4), Kansas (5), Duke (6), Purdue (7), Villanova (8), Texas Tech (9), and Providence (10).

The battle for the four No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament could go down to the wire this year. https://t.co/oo0Y5toJKd — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 21, 2022

Now for a look at the rest of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

NEXT … The complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 23-2 800 (32) – 2 Arizona 24-2 757 +2 3 Kentucky 22-5 682 – 4 Auburn 24-3 669 -2 5 Kansas 22-4 658 +1 6 Duke 23-4 652 -1 7 Purdue 24-4 643 – 8 Villanova 21-6 546 +2 9 Texas Tech 21-6 534 +2 10 Providence 22-3 511 -1 11 Baylor 22-5 509 -3 12 Wisconsin 21-5 434 +4 13 UCLA 19-5 394 +1 14 Illinois 19-7 375 -2 15 Houston 22-4 333 – 16 USC 23-4 325 +1 17 Tennessee 19-7 311 -4 18 Arkansas 21-6 211 +6 19 Ohio State 16-7 179 -1 20 Connecticut 19-7 170 +4 21 Murray St 26-2 163 – 22 Texas 19-8 151 -2 23 Saint Mary’s 22-6 75 +4 24 Michigan St 18-8 72 -5 25 Alabama 17-10 46 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

Story continues

List

ESPN's BPI matchup predictor picks Big Ten basketball teams' final record, conference champion

Big Ten teams' final record, conference champion according to ESPN BPI

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.