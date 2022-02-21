Ohio State drops just one spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Despite a very lackluster showing against Iowa on Saturday, the Ohio State basketball team dropped just one spot in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. The Buckeyes were No. 18 last week and slid just one spot to No. 19 when the poll was released on Monday.

OSU started out the week with an impressive win against Minnesota at home, but then got outrebounded and outplayed in a loss against an offensive-minded Hawkeye ballclub to make the thought of a regular-season Big Ten championship less likely.

The top ten ahead of the Buckeyes include Gonzaga (1), Arizona (2), Kentucky (3), Auburn (4), Kansas (5), Duke (6), Purdue (7), Villanova (8), Texas Tech (9), and Providence (10).

Now for a look at the rest of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

23-2

800 (32)

2

Arizona

24-2

757

+2

3

Kentucky

22-5

682

4

Auburn

24-3

669

-2

5

Kansas

22-4

658

+1

6

Duke

23-4

652

-1

7

Purdue

24-4

643

8

Villanova

21-6

546

+2

9

Texas Tech

21-6

534

+2

10

Providence

22-3

511

-1

11

Baylor

22-5

509

-3

12

Wisconsin

21-5

434

+4

13

UCLA

19-5

394

+1

14

Illinois

19-7

375

-2

15

Houston

22-4

333

16

USC

23-4

325

+1

17

Tennessee

19-7

311

-4

18

Arkansas

21-6

211

+6

19

Ohio State

16-7

179

-1

20

Connecticut

19-7

170

+4

21

Murray St

26-2

163

22

Texas

19-8

151

-2

23

Saint Mary’s

22-6

75

+4

24

Michigan St

18-8

72

-5

25

Alabama

17-10

46

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

List

