Ohio State drops just one spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Despite a very lackluster showing against Iowa on Saturday, the Ohio State basketball team dropped just one spot in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. The Buckeyes were No. 18 last week and slid just one spot to No. 19 when the poll was released on Monday.
OSU started out the week with an impressive win against Minnesota at home, but then got outrebounded and outplayed in a loss against an offensive-minded Hawkeye ballclub to make the thought of a regular-season Big Ten championship less likely.
The top ten ahead of the Buckeyes include Gonzaga (1), Arizona (2), Kentucky (3), Auburn (4), Kansas (5), Duke (6), Purdue (7), Villanova (8), Texas Tech (9), and Providence (10).
Now for a look at the rest of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
23-2
800 (32)
–
2
Arizona
24-2
757
+2
3
Kentucky
22-5
682
–
4
24-3
669
-2
5
Kansas
22-4
658
+1
6
Duke
23-4
652
-1
7
Purdue
24-4
643
–
8
Villanova
21-6
546
+2
9
Texas Tech
21-6
534
+2
10
Providence
22-3
511
-1
11
Baylor
22-5
509
-3
12
21-5
434
+4
13
UCLA
19-5
394
+1
14
Illinois
19-7
375
-2
15
Houston
22-4
333
–
16
23-4
325
+1
17
Tennessee
19-7
311
-4
18
Arkansas
21-6
211
+6
19
16-7
179
-1
20
Connecticut
19-7
170
+4
21
Murray St
26-2
163
–
22
19-8
151
-2
23
Saint Mary’s
22-6
75
+4
24
18-8
72
-5
25
Alabama
17-10
46
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1
