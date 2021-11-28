Ohio State drops in Joel Klatt’s weekly top 10, but not as far as you might think

The Ohio State football team took one on the chin yesterday. In what was billed as a heavyweight prizefight, the Buckeyes looked more Rocky Balboa getting pummeled by Clubber Lang in Rocky III, overconfident and underprepared, than that of a champ.

As bad as Ohio State looked against the Wolverines, the Bucks are still most likely a top 10 team. At least Joel Klatt thinks so. Klatt released his new rankings after the games concluded on Saturday, dropping the Buckeyes to No. 7. Michigan replaced OSU at No. 2 in Klatt’s rankings.

It just goes to show how much can change and how quickly teams can rise and fall in college football.

At this point, all the Buckeyes can do is wait and see where they’ll be playing which most believe will be the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It’s sad to think that the “Grand Daddy of ’em All” feels like a disappointing consolation prize.

