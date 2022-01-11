Ohio State drops a few spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After a long break because of COVID-19 cases within the program, the Ohio State basketball team got back in action last week with mixed results. There was an improbable overtime win on the road against Rutgers, a bad result against Indiana, and a high-scoring affair the Buckeyes won against Northwestern at home.

With the somewhat up and down restart, OSU has dropped a few spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports, sliding from No. 12 to No. 15. The modest fall moves Ohio State further behind a top ten of Baylor, Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn, Purdue, Arizona, USC, Duke, Michigan State, and Kansas.

While Duke and Kansas took a step back in this week's @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll, @ScottMGleeson discusses how @BaylorMBB continues to click and how @NovaMBB has started to step forward. Read more on this week's rankings: https://t.co/WwC0sBu5dm pic.twitter.com/sAKQNgWw5U — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 10, 2022

Ohio State will have another shot to make an impression this week when it takes on a ranked Wisconsin squad in Madison on Thursday.

