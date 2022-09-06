Ohio State drops in ESPN power rankings after Week 1

The perception of the Ohio State football team has already dropped, even after beating a top-five opponent in its 2022 opener.

Many of the national websites and media members are pointing to an Ohio State offense that underwhelmed as a reason for the reset of expectations, and ESPN is right along with them

The latest college football power rankings were released by ESPN and the Buckeyes have dropped from where they sat in the preseason. It isn’t far, mind you, but it’s still a drop nonetheless after this weekend’s games unfolded.

So where is Ohio State this week according to the ESPN staff? It’s still a pretty good ranking and one that has plenty of time to turn around, but here’s where things stand as we count down from No. 25, down to the No. 1 team according to ESPN.

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | at Pittsburg

Florida State Seminoles (ACC)

Sep 28, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | Bye

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Alabama

BYU Cougars (Independent)

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Baylor

Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Central Arkansas

NC State Wolfpack (ACC)

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Charleston Southern

Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | at Florida

Pittsburgh Panthers (ACC)

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet sits on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Tennessee

Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Arizona State

Utah Utes (Pac-12)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 0-1

Up Next | vs. Southern Utah

Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten)

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Akron

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Washington State

Miami Hurricanes (ACC)

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Southern Miss

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Furman

Florida Gators (SEC)

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Kentucky

Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. South Carolina

USC Trojans (Pac-12)

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveller during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | at Stanford

Baylor Bears (Big 12)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | at BYU

Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Appalachian State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: preview and prediction - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 0-1

Up Next | vs. Marshall

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Hawai’i

Oklahoma Sooners (Big 12)

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Kent State

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeye legend Charles Csuri passes away at age 99

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; A special rose helmet stripe adorns Thayer Munford’s helmet before the start of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Arkansas State

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | at Texas

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 1-0

Up Next | vs. Samford

