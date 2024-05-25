Ohio State doubles team to play for national championship

Despite a somewhat disappointing NCAA Championships for the Ohio State men’s tennis team, there’s still a reason to celebrate and watch. That’s because the doubles team of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy beat the sizzling hot Louisville doubles team of Etienne Donnet and Natan Rodrigues in a hard fought 6-2, 4-6, 12-10 match in the semifinals and now advance for a shot to play for all the marbles.

The Cardinals’ pair took out the No. 1 seed enroute to giving the two Buckeyes all they could handle on Friday.

It’s the third consecutive season an Ohio State doubles pair has played for the national championship. In 2022, it was Cash and Matej Vocel who lost a three-setter, and in 2023, Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter won the whole enchilada. Now Cash and Tracy will try to put a little Scarlet and Gray flair on the doubles trophy for the second year in a row.

For the third consecutive season, the Buckeyes will play for an NCAA Doubles Championship. Cash and Tracy win a great match! pic.twitter.com/ffrcCk4on9 — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 24, 2024

The duo will put everything on the line Saturday vs. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous Karpenschif of Florida State. Match time is approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

