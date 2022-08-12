Ohio State has dominated the history of the Big Ten Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year.

When the Big Ten expanded the conference for the 2011 season, it ushered in an expanded slate of awards for the conference and renamed them all to align more with the culture and great players and coaches from the past. Since then, it has dished out awards annually for things like the Hayes-Shembechler Coach of the Year, Ameeche-Dayne Running Back of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, and more.

It’s the last one we are going to focus on today. All told, there have been eleven of the Griese-Brees Awards handed out, and as you’ll see, there is a significant Ohio State flavor to it. No longer is the Buckeye program that relies on “three yards and a cloud of dust,” but rather, a game centered around a dynamic quarterback that can often get yards through the air and on the ground.

There have been some great ones in the Big Ten, and will likely continue to be. Here’s a look at all of the Griese-Brees Quarterbacks of the Year in chronological order with scarlet and gray plastered all over the place.

2011

Dec 30, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) talks to reporters at the 2012 Rose Bowl media day at the Marriott Los Angeles Downtown. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Russell Wilson, Wisconsin

2012

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin Badgers in the fourth quarter of their NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, October 29, 2011. (Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Braxton Miller, Ohio State

2013

November 24, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Braxton Miller, Ohio State

2014

Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

2015

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) in action against Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Connor Cook, Michigan State

2016

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) reacts to throwing a 14-yard touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 28, 2017. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

2017

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greets Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) following the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

2018

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) motions to the offense during the second quarter of the 105th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

2019

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) gets ready to throw the ball against Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Justin Fields, Ohio State

2020

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

Justin Fields, Ohio State

2021

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

