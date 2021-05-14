Ohio State has dominated the Big Ten the last twenty years when it comes to the NFL draft

It is extremely fun to reflect on the NFL draft, because it is a culmination of careers and a passing of the torch. It is also commonly used as a measurement of success when comparing the talent levels between collegiate programs. Although it is not the best way to compare the success of a college program it is still interesting to monitor.

It is no secret that the Ohio State program dominates the NFL draft compared to the rest of the Big Ten conference, but the gap is even larger than most realize. Below we are going to provide the number of players selected by each Big Ten program over the last twenty years and the positions that they really shine at.

As you’ll see, there’s a reason that Ohio State has been the flagbearer of the Big Ten over the last two decades.

Ohio State Buckeyes: 139 Total Draft Picks

The Chicago Bears select Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick

USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 32 Quarterbacks: 6 Linebackers: 22 Offensive Line: 22

Michigan Wolverines: 90 Total Draft Picks

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski during the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 13 Defensive Line: 15 Offensive Line: 17 Wide Receiver: 14

Penn State Nittany Lions: 80 Total Draft Picks

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Micah Parsons is displayed on the video board after being selected as the 12th pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 11 Linebacker: 11 Defensive Line: 19 Tight End: 7

Iowa Hawkeyes: 76 Total Draft Picks

Iowa left end Chauncey Golston hits Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to force a fumble late in the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 10 Defensive Line: 15 Wide Receiver: 3 Linebacker: 8

Wisconsin Badgers: 76 Total Draft Picks

Story continues

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) pressures Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) as the throws a pass during the first half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 11 Defensive Line: 10 Defensive Back: 8 Offensive Line: 18

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 63 Total Draft Picks

Jan 28, 2021; National offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 4 Offensive Line: 12 Defensive Line: 13 Quarterback: 1

Michigan State Spartans: 51 Total Draft Picks

Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Josiah Scott (24) in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 5 Defensive Back: 9 Defensive Line: 10 Offensive Line: 5

Maryland Terrapins: 42 Total Draft Picks

Dec 12, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Jake Funk (34) runs pass Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) for a second half touchdown at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 5 Running Back: 5 Defensive Back: 9 Defensive Line: 7

Purdue Boilermakers: 40 Total Draft Picks

Purdue's Rondale Moore participates in Purdue's pro day football workout for NFL scouts, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in West Lafayette.

By The Numbers

1st Round Selections: 3 Wide Receiver: 2 Linebacker: 10 Tight End: 3

Illinois Fighting Illini: 37 Total Draft Picks

Nov 7, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kendrick Green (53) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Draft Selections: 5 Offensive Line: 11 Defensive Back: 9 Defensive Line: 6

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 31 Total Draft Picks

Nov 24, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Saquan Hampton (9) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 3 Defensive Back: 9 Defensive Line: 3 Wide Receiver: 4

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 30 Total Draft Picks

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the number 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Draft Selections: 2 Wide Receiver: 3 Defensive Back: 9 Linebacker: 5

Northwestern Wildcats: 26 Total Draft Picks

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Rashawn Slater (Northwestern) poses with a jersey after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers as the number 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 4 Offensive Line: 4 Defensive Back: 3 Defensive Line: 6

Indiana Hoosiers: 24 Total Draft Picks

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) breaks up Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catch during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers

First Round Selections: 0 Defensive Backs: 3 Offensive Line: 7 Tight End: 2 [listicle id=50309] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1