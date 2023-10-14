Ohio State dominant in 41-7 victory over Purdue

Ohio State moved to 6-0 on the season after a dominant performance on both sides of the ball in a 41-7 road win over Purdue.

The Buckeyes came out on fire on offense as they scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives with success running the ball and through the air.

Kyle McCord played well throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. for the game’s opening score and Cade Stover twice for touchdowns.

After Chip Trayanum left the game due to a hit to the helmet the Buckeyes leaned on Dallan Hayden who ran for nearly seven yards per carry tallying 76 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle McCord throws a 14-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. pic.twitter.com/oJCgaprKG5 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 14, 2023

The Buckeyes defense continued the strong play they’ve displayed all season as they played good bend, don’t break defense holding the Boilermakers scoreless through three quarters.

This performance is the fourth time the Buckeyes have held an opponent to 10 points or less this season. Through six games the unit has allowed just 9.7 points per game which ranks top three in college football.

Ohio State’s Oct. 21 home game against Penn State will kick off at noon and will be televised by FOX with Big Noon Kickoff in attendance for the second time in three weeks. https://t.co/XwukDPXpj5 pic.twitter.com/656MSzNLQ1 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 10, 2023

After a dominant win over Purdue all eyes now look forward to next week with one of the biggest games of the season against Penn State which will be the Big Noon kickoff game on Fox.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire