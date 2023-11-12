Ohio State dominant in 38-3 victory over Michigan State

Ohio State football moved to 10-0 on the season with a dominant 38-3 victory over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes took care of business early in this matchup as they scored touchdown on five of their six first half possessions to build a 35-3 lead headed into the halftime break.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was once again the star of the show as he scored the Buckeyes’ first three touchdowns and finished with 168 total yards.

This was the seventh time this season Harrison Jr. has gone over 100 yards in a game and gives him 1,063 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns through three games this season.

Kyle McCord had one his best performances of the season, throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came in the first half.

Three drives.

Three Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/F6ULzKsJJL — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 12, 2023

On the other side of the ball the defense put together yet another dominant performance, holding Spartans to just 182 yards and three points on the scoreboard.

Points allowed by Ohio State's defense through 10 games the last 3 seasons. 2021: 187

2022: 149

2023: 99#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/cBmx2DG0Z1 — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) November 12, 2023

Next week, Ohio State is back in Columbus and will take on Minnesota next Saturday at home.

