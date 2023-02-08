Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. ran how fast?

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is a massive young man, standing 6 feet, 2-inches, and 290-pounds. He showed flashes of his unique ability this past fall, registering 19 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks.

Unfortunately, injuries held him up from really breaking out, but by scratching the surface of his potential, many Buckeyes are expecting Hall Jr. to have a massive third season.

In a recent Ohio State football Zebra Report (a.k.a a speed test), Hall Jr. was literally the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. Faster than every single other defensive lineman, linebacker, and defensive back. Hall Jr. maxed out his speed at an astounding 21.4 miles per hour.

True freshman season incoming @Jr2Maine pic.twitter.com/bYKJqk1WF8 — Darren Junior Recruiting Source (@DJRSwework) February 7, 2023

That is absolutely insane if you think about it, as Hall Jr. weighs more than the majority of the players on this list. It would not surprise me one bit to see the Ohio native explode onto the national scene this fall.

More!

Marvin Harrison Jr. reacts to signed 'Night Night' Georgia picture from hit that knocked him out of Peach Bowl James Laurinaitis releases statement on joining Ohio State football coaching staff Ohio State holds slim lead as the all-time winningest program in FBS

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire